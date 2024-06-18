Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Austria's coalition stands despite minister's dissident vote

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) has confirmed the continuation of the coalition with the Greens despite accusations against Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler for allegedly breaching the law in her approval of the EU nature restoration regulation. Nehammer, speaking in Brussels, cited a "breach of trust" but emphasised the need to maintain stability until the fall elections.

Addressing journalists, the Chancellor stated that while there is strong emotion to end the coalition, his responsibility is to ensure an orderly transition to the National Council elections. He supported the ÖVP Secretary General Christian Stocker's decision to file an annulment action before the European Court of Justice (ECJ) and to charge Gewessler with abuse of office.

In a statement delayed by over half an hour, Nehammer accused the coalition partner of prioritising "ideology above the constitution." Nehammer committed to implementing necessary projects with the coalition partner to ensure stability.

'Laughing stock of Europe': What's the new crisis to hit Austria's coalition government?

Austria's environment minister voted against the government's will and endorsed controversial EU legislation. Chancellor Nehammer now accuses the minister of 'abuse of office'.

New study sheds light on forced marriages in Austria

A new study by the Forced Marriage (FORMA) project reveals that forced marriages are a hidden problem in Austria, affecting an unknown number of individuals each year, ORF reported. While international data estimates that 22 million people worldwide are affected by forced marriages, the situation in Austria has been largely undocumented until now.

The study, commissioned by the Ministry of the Interior and the Women's and Equal Opportunities Section of the Federal Chancellery, calls for urgent action to address this issue. Recommendations include raising the minimum age for marriage to 18, expanding counselling services for marriage candidates, and increasing cooperation between victim protection facilities and schools.

Researchers also mentioned the need for more education and awareness-raising, particularly among young people, and called for the nationwide expansion of low-threshold contact points offering multilingual psychosocial counselling.

The study's release has prompted renewed calls for precise monitoring and better data collection to understand the scope of forced marriages in Austria fully.

Advertisement

Wages and salaries increase by 6.33 percent in the chemical sector

After several warning strikes across the Austrian chemical and pharmaceutical industries, employers and unions have reached a new collective agreement. The deal, finalised on Monday evening after seven rounds of negotiations, includes a 6.33 percent wage and salary increase for workers, capped at 316.50 euros.

The agreement also extends the same percentage increase to actual and minimum wages and apprentice wages. The new collective agreement will take effect on May 1, 2024, and last for 12 months.

The warning strikes, which impacted around 50 companies, including major players like Boehringer Ingelheim, Borealis, and Novartis, played a crucial role in pressuring negotiators towards a resolution.

Advertisement

Austria loses 0-1 in Euro opener against France

Maximilian Woeber's own goal was enough to give France a winning start to their Euro 2024 campaign on Monday as they edged Austria 1-0 in their opening game, but Kylian Mbappe came off late on with a broken nose.

Woeber diverted Mbappe's cutback into his own net seven minutes before half-time in Duesseldorf to allow the French, one of the leading contenders to win the tournament, to come through a stiff test.

Austria have been much-improved under Ralf Rangnick, and they often made life uncomfortable for the 2022 World Cup runners-up, who saw Mbappe leave the field near the end after being hurt in a collision.

Despite Mbappe's injury, France will be relieved to have emerged victorious after a build-up overshadowed by talk of politics rather than football.

Instead, the result leaves France level on three points in Group D with the Netherlands, who defeated Poland 2-1 on Sunday.

France and the Netherlands meet next in Leipzig on Friday, while Austria face Poland on the same day in Berlin.

"We are obviously disappointed with the result. No France player scored against us in 100 minutes, just a very unfortunate own goal," said Rangnick.

"I think Didier Deschamps was really happy when the final whistle came, which shows how well my team played."

Austria had enjoyed some impressive results coming into the tournament, and their team is on familiar ground during these Euros—Rangnick is from Germany, and eight of their starting line-up played in the German Bundesliga last season.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.