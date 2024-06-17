Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Austrian Education Ministry proposes digitalisation package to streamline school administration

The Austrian Ministry of Education has proposed a new digitalisation package to reduce administrative burdens on teachers and parents. The package includes a digital student ID card, digital report cards, and simplified data collection processes.

The digital student ID card, known as edu.digicard, will function as a mobile app similar to the electronic driving licence. It has been successfully piloted since March 2023. The package also proposes officially signed electronic versions of annual and final certificates, accessible through the education portal.

The reforms aim to streamline school registration and transfers by eliminating the need for paper documents and manual data entry. Information and photos for the ID card will be automatically sourced from state registers, simplifying future school changes. Additionally, paper confirmations of school attendance will no longer be required for various applications.

Education Minister Martin Polaschek expects the package to benefit students, parents, and teachers through simplified administration and communication. It will also lay the groundwork for an online financial system for school administration. The legislative package is under review and expected to be passed in the July plenary session.

Austrian media trust reaches an all-time low, ORF and Der Standard remain the most trusted

A new report reveals that trust in Austrian news media has hit an all-time low, with only 35 percent of respondents expressing trust in the news. Despite this decline, public broadcaster ORF and newspaper Der Standard remain the most trusted brands, followed by Die Presse and regional or local newspapers.

The findings come from the Digital News Report, an extensive annual survey conducted by YouGov for the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.

The survey also indicates a decline in the use of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram as news sources in Austria, contrary to the international trend.

Vienna to ban part-time hospital doctors from private practice

Vienna's City Councillor for Health, Peter Hacker, plans to prohibit doctors from working part-time in public hospitals and simultaneously operating private practices. This move aims to ensure doctors who work in public healthcare are fully committed to the system.

The announcement has sparked criticism from the Medical Association, with President Johannes Steinhart calling it "pure show politics" that will drive doctors away from hospitals. Steinhart urges Hacker to reconsider the decision and engage in dialogue with the Medical Association to find solutions that benefit both healthcare professionals and patients.

This is not the first time Hacker has voiced concerns about the current elective doctor system. He previously advocated for a clear separation between private and public healthcare, stating that doctors who work full-time in public hospitals should be the only ones allowed to practise privately.

The Vienna Medical Association finds the proposed ban "incomprehensible and unacceptable," warning it will exacerbate the staffing shortage in healthcare facilities and negatively impact patient care. They have called for urgent talks with Hacker to find alternative solutions that improve doctors' working conditions and secure the healthcare system's long-term viability.

Rangnick optimistic as he leads Austria into Euros in his home country

Ralf Rangnick said on Sunday leading Austria into Euro 2024 in his home country was one of his proudest moments. He insisted his team had ambitions of getting out of a difficult group in Germany.

A much-improved Austria will begin their campaign against tournament favourites France in Düsseldorf on Monday. Poland and the Netherlands will also play in Group D, arguably the most challenging section of the tournament.

Rangnick, who hails from near Stuttgart in southwest Germany, is 65 and entering his first major international tournament as a coach.

"This ranks very high for me because we have prepared for over two years for this day tomorrow," Rangnick told reporters.

He was appointed by Austria in 2022, arriving after an unremarkable spell at Manchester United.

