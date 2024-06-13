Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Austria recognises "anti-socials", "career criminals" as Nazi victims

Austria's parliament on Wednesday decided unanimously to recognise concentration camp inmates who the Nazis persecuted for being considered "anti-social" or "career criminals" as victims of National Socialism.

During the Nazi era, people who had served a prison sentence of more than six months were persecuted as "career criminals" or "anti-social", with many of them deported to concentration camps.

After World War II, these victims of Nazi persecution were not entitled to an official certificate or a victim's identification card.

"With this amendment, we are righting a wrong," said parliamentary rapporteur Eva Blimlinger of the Greens. "Namely that in 1947, convicted people were excluded from compensation laws," she said, adding that the amendment was "only a symbolic act" as there are no known survivors.

How to spend a summer afternoon in Austria like a local

Practice Fingerhakeln, prepare some Gurken salat, go hiking or try swimming in a lake. Here are the best ways to enjoy a hot summer afternoon like a true Austrian.

Austrian government boosts funding for fire brigades after storms

In the aftermath of severe storms across several states, the Austrian government has announced increased financial support for the country's fire departments, broadcaster ORF reported.

Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler expressed gratitude to the emergency services, mainly the volunteers, for their tireless efforts during the clean-up operations.

The government pledged funds from the disaster fund to cover the millions of euros worth of damage caused by the storms.

Additionally, an amendment to the Disaster Fund Act was passed, guaranteeing increased funding for fire departments in the future. This will raise the annual amount available to fire brigades from €95 million to €140 million, bringing the total to €160 million per year when combined with previously agreed federal funding.

Amazon to refund Prime Members in Austria

Amazon Prime members in Austria who subscribed before September 2022 and faced a subsequent price increase are eligible for refunds. This follows a settlement between Amazon and the Chamber of Labor (AK), which challenged the price hike's legality.

The settlement allows eligible customers to claim either a cash refund or an Amazon voucher of equivalent value. Refunds can reach up to €36.50 for long-term subscriptions, depending on the contract's duration.

Customers can apply for refunds directly through Amazon's customer service until September 11th, 2024.

Child killed by landslide near Graz

A mudslide in a forest near Graz, Austria, has claimed the life of a child, Der Standard reported. Three other children sustained minor injuries in the incident, which occurred late Wednesday afternoon following days of heavy rainfall.

The children were walking in the forest with the mother of two of them when the earth gave way. Rescue efforts involving around one hundred emergency personnel and a helicopter were launched immediately.

This incident marks the first fatality in Styria province due to the recent storms, although a 77-year-old man was found dead in a nearby river in Burgenland on Tuesday. Authorities have issued warnings urging caution near slopes and bodies of water as the risk of further landslides remains high.

Police officer fatally shoots man after woman found dead in Vienna apartment

A police officer in Vienna-Floridsdorf (1210) shot and killed a man who attacked officers with an axe during a response to a domestic disturbance call. Upon entering the apartment, officers discovered a 22-year-old woman dead with severe head injuries believed to be inflicted by the same man.

The incident unfolded when the victim's colleagues received a distress message from her, expressing fear of her roommate, who was attempting to break into her room. While on a video call, the colleagues witnessed the attack and alerted the police.

Upon arrival, officers encountered the 26-year-old suspect wielding an axe and behaving aggressively. He charged at the officers, striking one and damaging a police car. In response to the immediate threat, an officer fired shots, fatally wounding the attacker.

The deceased woman, a Chilean national, is believed to have been killed by her Romanian roommate using the axe. The motive remains unclear.

