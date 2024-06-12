Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austria sets date for national elections

The Austrian government has officially set the date for the National Council elections: September 29th. This confirmation from the Chancellery comes exactly five years after the last election. The Council of Ministers is expected to finalise the decision on Wednesday, followed by formal agreement from the main committee of the National Council.

Austria is now gearing up for a relatively short election campaign. While August is typically a slow month due to vacations, political activity is expected to intensify at the beginning of September.

In related news, the date for the Vorarlberg state elections has also been set. These elections will take place on October 13th, two weeks after the National Council elections, as decided by the Vorarlberg state government on Tuesday.

Will my Austrian home insurance cover storm damage?

Severe storms have hit Austrian cities in recent weeks, and experts say extreme weather events will only become harsher and more frequent as the climate crisis worsens. What are your rights when it comes to insurance claims?

Muslim students now largest religious group in Vienna's primary schools

In the current school year, Muslim students make up around a third of Vienna's primary school population, making them the largest religious group, according to a survey by the Directorate of Education. City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS) is advocating for a separate "Democracy" subject to be introduced in schools.

The survey reveals that Catholic students are the second-largest group, comprising a fifth of the student population, while pupils with no religious affiliation, the fastest-growing group, account for around a quarter.

In response to the current statistics, Wiederkehr reiterated his call for "Living in a Democracy" to be a compulsory subject from the first year of elementary school. This proposed subject would cover democracy, values, ethics, and knowledge about all recognised religions. He argues that the current structure, which offers ethics lessons only in senior school and only for those who opt out of religious instruction, is flawed. However, any change would require federal legislation, and Wiederkehr's proposals have been repeatedly rejected by the ÖVP and the Greens.

Thomas Waitz to lead Greens' delegation in EU Parliament

Thomas Waitz, not the Greens' top candidate Lena Schilling, will become the Greens' head of delegation in the EU Parliament. Waitz, an experienced MEP, garnered significantly more preferential votes than Schilling, surpassing her on the Green list.

Although the final decision on leadership was up to the party, it was almost certain by Monday that Waitz would be chosen. Schilling's campaign faced significant turmoil due to allegations of spreading false information about third parties. The Greens' share of the vote dropped by about three percentage points, resulting in 11.1 percent and a reduction to two seats in Brussels, down from three.

According to a Green Party press release, the MEP with the most parliamentary experience will lead the delegation, as in the previous legislative period. "I am very much looking forward to the next few years of cooperation in Brussels and Strasbourg. Lena and I will be a strong team and rock it," said Waitz. Schilling promised to fight "like a lioness" for climate protection.

Waitz and Schilling will arrive in Brussels on Wednesday. They have meetings scheduled with the European Green Group this week to discuss priorities, division of labour, and responsibilities.

