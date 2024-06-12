Everything you need to know about renting a car in Vienna

Advertisement

In the Austrian capital, you can find different types of car-sharing services. In fact, the city operates its own affordable car-sharing service with many different sustainable cars ready to be used.

If you prefer a rental company, there are alternatives to choose from with multiple pick-up locations all over the city.

Car sharing services

WienMobile Auto is a car-sharing service offered by the city of Vienna and operated by Wiener Linien, Vienna's public transportation company. This service offers flexibility with all-inclusive packages and stations all over the city where you can pick up the cars. The service mainly offers electric and hybrid cars at an affordable price starting from €2.60 per hour.

Through the service, you can rent a car for a couple of hours, one day or maximum a weekend (Friday to Monday). You are only allowed to drive inside of the state of Vienna.

If you plan to rent the cars more often, you can sign up for a membership and pay a monthly fee which gives you discounts on your rentals.

Gomore.at is another platform for car sharing. Here, you can rent a car directly from its owner. The platform offers convenient filters to help you find the type of car you search for. After reserving the car, the owner will confirm whether the days are available and then send you the necessary information.

The car owners tend to be flexible, and you can rent cars for just a few hours, a couple of days, or even a week or two.

You are usually allowed to drive the cars outside of Vienna, and maybe also outside of Austria, it depends on the specific terms and conditions set by the car owner.

SHARE NOW is a car-sharing service also operating in Vienna. Using a mobile app, you can easily locate and rent cars for short periods. The service offers a wide range of cars, including compact cars and electric and hybrid cars, making it convenient for various needs. You can unlock the cars through the app, drive to their destination, and drop off the car at any designated parking spot around the city.

Through the service, you can rent a car for just a few minutes or even up to two weeks. You are in general allowed to drive wherever you feel like, although with some reservations. To make sure that your planned trip is accepted, contact the service directly to ask.

Cars on a road during sunset in Austria. Photo by Michael Pointner on Unsplash

Car rental companies

Car rental companies

Vienna's many car rental companies offer a wide range of options. They also offer loyalty programs where frequent car renters can get special deals. With a car from a rental company, you can travel wherever you want and rent the cars for extended periods, even for weeks. Here we list Vienna's five most popular car rental companies: Avis Car Rental offers a wide selection of different cars at multiple locations across Vienna, including the airport. The service also has a loyalty program, where you can enjoy different services and rewards for frequent rentals. Booking is made through the company's website or mobile app.

Sixt Rental has a great variety of cars. You can book and manage your rental easily through their app, and they often have special deals. The company is flexible with how long you can rent a car, and they offer extra services such as GPS monitors if you need it. Budget Car Rental offers affordable rental options with pick-up locations all over Vienna. Here, you can choose from a wide range of cars to fit various travel needs and preferences, from compact cars to SUVs and vans. Booking is easy through their website or mobile app. Hertz has lots of different types of cars available to rent in Vienna, and you can find them in many places around the city. If you sign up for their loyalty program, you can get faster service and maybe even a better car without paying extra. The company is also known for being reliable. Europcar is another company offering a great variety of different cars for rent. You can easily choose how long you want to rent them for, and the rental locations are found in various places all over Vienna, including larger train stations. If you join their loyalty program, you can get free rental days and other benefits.

Compare rental offers

If you want to compare offers from multiple car rental companies, it is a good idea to use platforms such as Expedia Rentalcars.com , and Kayak