Nine unmissable events in Austria in summer 2024

Summers in Austria offer a lot of interesting events. It does not matter in which region you are; there is always something interesting soon taking place.

Here, we list nine of the summer's most exciting events.

Filmfestival Rathausplatz

This film and cultural festival will be held at Vienna's town hall (Rathausplatz) from June 29th to September 1st.

Here, you can enjoy outdoor screenings that offer something for everyone. The program includes classic movies, recent blockbusters, documentaries, and opera and ballet performances.

In addition to the screenings, the festival also offers live bands, performances, DJs, and food and drink stalls.

The festival is free of charge, and you can check out the program here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Film Festival auf dem Wiener Rathausplatz (@filmfestivalrathausplatz)

Villach Kirchtag

Villach Kirchtag is a traditional festival taking place annually in Villach, Carinthia.

This year, the festival goes on from July 28th to August 4th and offers days filled with live music, artistic performances, amusement rides, and traditional local cuisine and beverages.

Here, people dress up in dirndl and lederhosen, drink local beers, and enjoy Carinthian food such as Reindling (a type of sweet bread), Kasnudeln (cheese-filled pasta), and the traditional Kirchtag soup.

At the festival, you can meet both locals from the region and visitors from everywhere and together enjoy dancing on the street to different kinds of music all night long.

Find out more about the festival on its website.

Poolbar Festival in Feldkirch

The popular Poolbar Festival takes place annually in the medieval town of Feldkirch in Vorarlberg. This year, you can expect a program packed with concerts, readings, quizzes, cabarets, and more.

The lineup includes artists Wiegedood, Steel Pulse, Lena & Linus, Orbit, Klangkarussell, and Betterov.

The festival kicks off on Thursday, July 4th, and runs until August 11th.

On their website, you can check out the detailed program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Poolbar Festival (@poolbarfestival)

Summer Blues Festival

This annual festival celebrates blues music at Ratzersdorfer See, close to St. Pölten.

The festival takes place on June 27th and offers a great line-up of blues bands from Austria and beyond.

In a beautiful setting, you can enjoy not only good music but also snacks, drinks, and local dishes.

Read more about it and buy your tickets here.

Nordkette Wetterleuchten

If you like electronic music and spending time in the Tyrolean mountains, this festival might be for you.

The festival takes place high above Innsbruck in the heart of Tyrol from June 13th to 14th.

As a guest, you will be transported up the mountain to 2,000 meters above sea level, where you can enjoy many different DJs, live acts, and other performances.

This year, DJs and artists such as DJ Kollektiv and Level Spaces will make you dance until dawn.

In addition to electronic music, the festival offers panoramic views of Innsbruck and stalls with a great variety of food and drinks.

Here, you can find out more about what is going on.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nordkette Wetterleuchten (@wetterleuchtenfestival)

Salzburger Festspiele

The Salzburg Festival is an annual celebration of art and culture in the historic old town of Salzburg. This year, it takes place from July 19th to August 31st.

Salzburger Festspiele is considered one of the most important festivals in the world for opera, classical music, and theatre. The organisers sell over 200,000 tickets each year.

The festival hosts world-famous orchestras, conductors, opera singers, and actors. The Vienna Philharmonic is one of the orchestras present every year.

You can see the program and read more about the festival here.

Lido Sound Festival

This diverse music festival takes place in Linz from June 27th to 30th.

Here, you can enjoy a multi-day celebration of music, arts, and culture. Lido Fest offers a diverse line-up of musical acts, ranging from local indie bands to well-known local and international artists.

This year, the program highlights include famous artists like The Kooks, Kings of Leon, and The Libertines.

In addition to the music, the festival also offers art installations, exhibitions, workshops, and other performances.

Read more about it, see the program and buy your tickets here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIDO SOUNDS (@lidosounds)

Riverdays in Graz

The Riverdays Festival in Graz celebrates local culture and outdoor activities along the Mur River.

It takes place from June 21st to 30th and offers a wide range of adventurous activities, from water sports and boat tours to hands-on experiences and top-level sports competitions.

As a visitor, you can enjoy treats from the street food market, live music performances, and the possibility to learn about environmental protection through the sustainability campaign, "active.sustainable".

Read more about it here.

ImPulsTanz - Vienna International Dance Festival

ImPulsTanz is one of the largest contemporary dance festivals in the world. It takes place in Vienna every year, and this summer you can enjoy it from July 11th to August 11th.

One of the highlights of ImPulsTanz is its extensive workshop program, which gives dancers of all levels the opportunity to train and learn from world-class instructors.

In addition to the workshops, the festival also offers dance performances, lectures, exhibitions, and discussion panels with famous dancers and choreographers.

Secure your ticket and read more on their website.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ImPulsTanz Festival (@impulstanz_festival)

