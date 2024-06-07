Where in Vienna can you go for a cheap meal?

Advertisement

Vienna offers a wide range of different restaurants, even if you are on a budget.

In most parts of the city, you can find affordable eats, including everything from local cuisine and Turkish treats to vegetarian dishes and Pakistani curries.

Here, we list some places where you can go to enjoy food at affordable prices.

Der Wiener Deewan

Der Wiener Deewan is a popular Pakistani restaurant known for its pay-what-you-want concept.

The restaurant offers a buffet with a variety of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Typical items on the menu include naan, chicken curry, vegetable curry, dal, biryani, and various salads.

Here, you can eat as much as you want and pay whatever you feel like.

The restaurant is located in Alsegrund and you can read more about it here.

Brunnenmarkt

Brunnenmarkt in Ottakring is one of Vienna's largest and most lively multicultural markets. It is the perfect place to visit if you want to enjoy a tasty and affordable meal.

Here, you can usually find eats such as falafel, döner, salads, sausages, burek, pastries, and flatbread with various fillings. The price of falafel typically ranges from €3 to €5.

If you visit the market just before closing and vendors still have food left, you might also get a discount.

In addition to the cheap food from the stalls, you can also take the opportunity to buy vegetables, fruits, spices, and even clothes, all at affordable prices.

Read more about Brunnenmarkt here.

Universities

Vienna's universities offer affordable meals through their "Mensa" cafeterias, run by the Österreichische Mensenbetriebsgesellschaft.

The idea behind these Mensas is to offer students nutritious meals at an affordable price. Luckily, anyone can enjoy a meal there.

For a meal with a side salad or soup, you pay an average of €7. If you want to spend less, you can get a salad or soup for around €4.

The restaurants are spread across different university campuses in the city. If you want to visit one of the larger ones, you can go to Vienna’s Technical University or to the Vienna University of Economics and Business.

Read more about the Mensas here.

Micheles Mensa

Michele’s Mensa is a great choice for students and anyone looking for a healthy and affordable meal in Vienna.

The restaurant offers two daily dishes: a vegetarian option and a meat option. You can also pay a little bit extra for a bowl of salad from the buffet or a bowl of the daily soup.

Most ingredients are organic, and the average price of a dish with a salad is €7.

The restaurant is also a great place to visit because it is located inside the historic and beautiful Academy of Fine Arts building.

Check out the menu here.

Hannovermarkt

Hannovermarkt is another multicultural market in Brigittenau. It is known for its many stalls selling everything from food to clothing.

Here, you can buy fresh vegetables and fruits and enjoy fast meal options such as falafel, burek, grilled sausages, and gyros.

If you are in the mood for gyros, the price is around €5 for one wrap.

Read more about the market here.

Wurstelstand

Vienna's Würstelstände (Sausage stalls) sell a variety of delicious snacks at affordable prices.

At the many stalls located all over the city, you can enjoy traditional Viennese sausages, cheese-filled Käsekrainer, or Bosna, a bratwurst with curry and mustard.

The average price for a sausage in bread with toppings is €4.

Centimeter

Centimeter is a popular restaurant chain in Vienna known for its generous portions and affordable prices.

Here, you can enjoy a variety of traditional Austrian dishes, including schnitzel, goulash, and strudel.

The daily dish costs around €9. A schnitzel costs about €15, but the generous portion size may allow you to save some for your next meal.

Check out the menu here.

Other ways of enjoying affordable meals

In Austria, most restaurants offer a special lunch menu at a discounted price, often including a main dish and a starter. This offer typically runs from 12 pm to 3 pm in most restaurants.

If you want to eat at a restaurant to a discounted price no matter the hour, you can use the application "The Fork". Many Viennese restaurants are affiliated with the application, and by reserving a table through the app, you can often receive a discount of about 20 percent off the food bill.

The Fork is easy to use. With the search filter, you can select cuisines, locations, and times of your visits.

Learn more about The Fork here.

