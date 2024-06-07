Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

More than half of working women work part-time

A recent labour force survey by Statistics Austria revealed a rise in part-time employment among women and men in the first quarter of 2024. The part-time employment rate for women increased by 0.9 percentage points to 51.6 percent, while for men, it rose by 0.7 points to 13.8 percent.

This trend comes despite an overall increase in employment figures, with 20,900 more people employed compared to the previous year.

The growing number of part-time workers, especially women, has sparked calls for expanded childcare options to enable more full-time employment. The government has promised additional childcare places, but a recent report indicated that only half of the current kindergarten spots are compatible with full-time work.

The issue has also drawn criticism from various groups. The Chamber of Labour argues that companies often offer insufficient hours, and working conditions and a lack of childcare options prevent many from obtaining full-time employment.

How could Austria make paternity leave more attractive for fathers?

Austrian parents can split their parental leave, but most fathers don't take time to stay at home to care for their children. Why is that, and what could be done to help more dads to take leave?

Hot and humid weekend with thunderstorms ahead

According to Geosphere Austria, Austria is set for another weekend of unsettled weather. Temperatures are expected to reach 29C, and there is a high risk of thunderstorms.

Friday will see morning showers in the west, followed by widespread showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, particularly in the southeast. Saturday will start sunny, but rain and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon, spreading from the mountains to the lowlands.

Sunday is expected to be the most active day, with thunderstorms forming across Austria as early as the morning. The focus of the storms will shift to the north in the afternoon, and some may be severe. Strong winds and heavy rain are possible, and thunderstorms may persist into the evening and overnight. Temperatures will remain warm, reaching up to 29C in some areas.

From Monday, temperatures will drop slightly, but highs of up to 24C are still expected.

Advertisement

Four guilty verdicts for IS sympathisers

Four individuals were convicted of terrorist association and criminal organisation for their involvement in an Islamist group. The group shared extremist material, including execution videos, and set up a mosque in a living room adorned with an IS flag.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 17, received six-month conditional sentences, while a 19-year-old man was given a 13-month conditional sentence and a fine. His partner, also 19 and with a prior conviction, received a 24-month conditional sentence.

All defendants expressed remorse and a willingness to participate in deradicalisation programs. The court acknowledged the younger defendants' good character and remorse, leading to lighter sentences. However, the female defendant's prior conviction and recidivism resulted in a stricter sentence.

The verdicts for the 16-, 17-, and 19-year-olds are final, while the verdicts for the 19-year-olds are not yet legally binding, as the public prosecutor did not make a statement.

Advertisement

Ukrainians to be given permanent access to the labour market

Ukrainian refugees in Austria will soon have permanent and unrestricted access to the Austrian labour market.

The National Council's Social Affairs Committee approved an extension of the Red-White-Red Card Plus program, which will indefinitely grant those employed for at least 12 months the right to work in Austria.

The decision, supported by the ÖVP, Greens, and NEOS, affects around 7,000 displaced Ukrainians and will take effect on October 1, 2024. Additionally, provisions are being made for displaced individuals whose temporary residence status expires, and Ukrainian youth will be included in Austria's mandatory education system.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.