How you can watch Euro 2024 matches in Austria

People in Austria are excited for Euro 2024 after a strong run of recent results by the national team.

Austria's mannshaft is led by manager Ralf Rangnick, who has dramatically changed the team's style to become more fast-paced and attack-minded.

Since his appointment, Austria, who had failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, have beaten Croatia (3-0), Italy (2-0) and Germany (2-0), meaning expectations are high for the tournament which takes place just across the border in Germany.

So, of course, fans are looking forward to watching the Euros. Games will be broadcast on public TV channels, but there will also be fan zones in Vienna. Here's what you need to know.

On TV

Football fans can tune in to Servus TV on June 17th for the big match which sees Austria take on France. The channel will also show Austria vs Poland on June 21st and Austria vs the Netherlands on June 25th.

The broadcaster will also show the opening match on June 14th between Scotland and Germany and the final on July 14th in Berlin's Olympic Stadium.

During the group stage, fans in Austria will be able to watch all the 9pm matches on Servus TV, while ORF will broadcast the majority of the afternoon matches.

ServusTV will also broadcast Serbia vs England on June 16th at 9 pm, and Scotland vs Switzerland on June 19th, also at 9pm. On Sunday, June 23rd, the match between Scotland and Hungary will be broadcast by ORF 1 at 9pm. The same channel will broadcast Denmark vs England on Thursday, June 20th at 6pm.

Streaming

Both ServusTV and ORF offer free streaming on their apps and websites. However, the resolution leaves much to be desired: it will be 720p in ORF and 1080i in Servus TV, Der Standard reported.

Public viewing in Vienna

For those who prefer the lively atmosphere of public viewing, Vienna has several fan zones and public viewing spots. The largest one will be at the town hall square, where all the Austrian matches will be shown. This coincides with the film festival in the Rathausplatz, offering a diverse range of culinary delights starting from June 29th.

Here, you can find more info on the Fan Arena at Rathausplatz.

Just as it happened during the World Cup, a public viewing area will be set up near the Feuerdorf on Prater Hauptallee. Admission is free, and shaded seating and snacks will be available. You can check out more HERE.

In the second district, Der Garten also sets up a public viewing in its large outdoor area. Another traditional spot, the beach-like Strandbar Hermann (1030), will also show the games, with free admission and no reservation required. Similarly, the Salettl summer lounge in the 9th district will also set up a public viewing.

Several pubs and restaurants with gardens will set up their traditional viewing, including Ulrich, Schankwirtschaft, and Chelsea.

Did we forget your favourite spot? Let us know your recommendation in the comments below.