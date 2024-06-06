Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Far-right leads Austrian polls ahead of June EU elections

With the European elections set for June 9th, forecasts consistently show the far-right FPÖ in first place, despite expectations of a slightly weaker performance compared to the National Council elections.

The party's EU-critical stance and the lower profile of their candidate, Harald Vilimsky, compared to Kickl, may deter centre-right voters. However, FPÖ's polling figures remain strong, fluctuating between 25 percent and 30 percent, well ahead of the ÖVP and SPÖ.

This marks a significant rise from the 2019 EU elections, where the FPÖ garnered 17 percent of the vote amidst the Ibiza video scandal and improved from their 20 percent share in 2014.

Fewer men are staying at home with their children

The Chamber of Labor (AK) reports a decline in the number of fathers receiving childcare allowance in Austria - as fathers take fewer parental leave, indicating a regression to levels seen eleven years ago.

This decline, starting even before the pandemic, is attributed to various factors, including pressure from employers.

The AK's employment law advisors have documented companies attempting to dissuade fathers from taking parental leave, including accusations of poor performance, demotion, and denial of leave.

Foreign carers to be recognised more quickly

Austria's Minister of Education, Martin Polaschek, has announced plans to simplify and accelerate the nostrification process, which recognises foreign academic degrees and professional qualifications, ORF reported.

A new central competence centre will be established to advise foreign academics and support domestic universities in verifying documents.

The healthcare sector will be the first to benefit from these reforms due to the urgent need for qualified personnel. Currently, each university handles nostrification individually, leading to delays and complexities. The proposed changes would introduce a more standardised approach, potentially allowing for the recognition of qualifications at a specific level rather than on a course-by-course basis.

The government is also exploring extending the simplified procedures currently in place for EU citizens to applicants from third countries. A centralised office could streamline the process further, with universities specialising in assessing qualifications from specific regions.

These reforms aim to address the growing demand for nostrification, particularly from individuals from third countries. Austria hopes to attract skilled workers and professionals worldwide by making the process faster and more efficient.

National Council President Sobotka will not run in the fall elections

According to a report in Kurier, the President of the Austrian National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (ÖVP), is no longer seeking political office after the National Council elections in the fall.

The decision was made during a conversation with his family.

However, Sobotka intends to continue working "with full commitment" until the constituent session of the National Council after the election.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.