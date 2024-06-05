Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Payment card system for refugees planned from 2025

Interior Minister Gerhard Karner presented a concept for a nationwide benefits-in-kind card for refugees at the conference of state refugee officers on Monday. The card, planned for implementation in 2025, aims to bundle all basic services and "prevent abuse", such as transferring money abroad.

The card would be issued to every asylum seeker aged 14 and over and used for the entire duration of their basic benefits receipt. While the federal government will handle the tendering process, the introduction and implementation of the card system will be the responsibility of the individual states.

Floods reach Austria after heavy rainfall

Persistent heavy rain and thunderstorms since Monday have caused widespread flooding and numerous fire department operations in Lower and Upper Austria.

Flooded cellars, streets, and underpasses, as well as road closures, have disrupted daily life, Austrian media reported.

Lower Austria has seen over 410 fire department callouts, with the districts of Tulln, St. Pölten, Melk, and Krems being the most affected. In Upper Austria, localised floods have resulted in around 100 callouts since Monday afternoon.

The rising water levels of the Inn and Danube rivers are of particular concern. In Schärding, mobile flood protection measures have been deployed, while Linz expects a ten-year flood with water levels reaching up to seven metres. Additional flood protection structures are being built as a precautionary measure.

Microsoft faces Austrian privacy complaints over education software

A privacy campaign group in Austria filed two complaints Tuesday against Microsoft, saying its education software that is widely used in schools violates data protection rights for children.

Youths across Europe are exposed to the violations, according to Vienna-based European Center for Digital Rights, also known as Noyb ("None of Your Business"), which said the alleged violations were increasing in step with the greater use of online learning.

The group wants Austrian regulators to investigate and fine the US computing giant, saying schools have no way of overseeing and protecting students' data when using the Microsoft 365 Education software.

"Microsoft provides such vague information that even a qualified lawyer can't fully understand how the company processes personal data in Microsoft 365 Education," Maartje de Graaf, a data protection lawyer at Nyob, said in a statement.

"It is almost impossible for children or their parents to uncover the extent of Microsoft's data collection."

In addition, Noyb said that Microsoft 365 Education installed cookies that collect browser data and are used for advertising purposes, a practice likely affecting hundreds of thousands of students in Europe.

Microsoft and the Austrian data protection authority did not immediately comment when contacted.

Insolvencies in Austria are heading for a record high

Austria is on track for a record year in insolvencies, with prominent companies like Signa, Windhager, Grieskirchner Bier, Pepco, and Elko König already declaring bankruptcy, Der Standard reported. The latest addition to the list is Suntastic Solar, a photovoltaic company, despite the booming demand for PV systems.

According to KSV 1870, a credit protection association, there were 1,693 insolvency cases in the first quarter of this year, a nearly one-third increase compared to the same period last year. This figure is the highest since the 2009 financial crisis.

The tense economic situation is reflected in the number of actual insolvency proceedings opened, with 1,089 cases where sufficient assets were available to cover the costs. Experts predict between 6,500 and 7,000 insolvencies by the end of the year.

