The best websites for buying a used car in Austria

If you want to buy a car in Austria, choosing a used car can be a more sustainable and cheaper alternative to buying a new one.

Here, we list some of the best sites to explore when you search for a pre-used car.

From car dealerships

AutoScout24

This online marketplace sells new and used cars. It offers a wide range of vehicles, including cars, motorcycles, and buses.

The platform has a large network of registered dealers, and through the page, you can take advantage of many different sales services, such as insurance possibilities and customer support. You can also access tools on the page that help you estimate the market value for different car options.

Through the site, you can use the detailed search function to find your preferred car, and easily arrange viewings and test driving of cars of your interest.

You can find used cars on the page simply by clicking the "Gebraucht" (used) box in the search filters here.

Automobile.at

Automobile also sells used and new cars. It offers a detailed search function where you can specify your search by model, price, location, and more.

The marketplace offers services such as listings for new and used cars, detailed function specifications, pricing information, and dealer contacts.

The site also provides automotive news, reviews of different car models, and other related content to keep users informed about the latest industry trends and developments.

You can search for your used car here.

DasWeltAuto

This marketplace sells only used cars and offers you a wide range of different brands.

Through their search function, you can easily find a car suitable for you in terms of model, price, functions, location, and more.

The site also offers a free guarantee on your car for up to 12 months after purchase, and you can use a 360-degree function to see how your desired car looks from different angles.

In addition to the car offerings, the site's blog offers advice and recommendations on buying used cars.

From private owners

If you are looking to buy a used car from a private owner in Austria, you have several online platforms to choose from. Some of the most popular ones are Ooyo, Gebrauchtwagen.at, Car4You, Willhaben and Autto.at.

These platforms offer various features to help you find the car you are looking for. Through their detailed search functions, you can narrow down your searches based on criteria such as make, model, price, year, mileage, and location.

The car listings are usually detailed and include information about the car's specifications, features, condition, and service history. Most offers also come with high-quality photos, giving you a great idea of the car’s exterior and interior.

Through the platforms, you can get in direct contact with sellers to arrange viewings and ask questions.

View of mountains in Tyrol from the car window. Photo by Michael Pointner on Unsplash

On Facebook

Another option for finding a used car is through Facebook Marketplace. This is a popular choice among Austrians since it is easily accessible.

Through the platform, you can set your desired filters for your area, budget, and car condition. You can also browse used cars by type and several other categories.

Apart from Facebook Marketplace, you can also check out different Facebook groups to find deals on used cars. A popular one is Auto Verkauf Österreich.

You can usually identify the Facebook groups that fit your needs by searching for your keyword of interest (buying a car, that is, "Auto kaufen") and adding the name of the city or region in which you reside (for example, if you live in Vienna, a good search would involve something like "Auto kaufen/verkaufen Wien".

