How can I volunteer on a farm in Austria?

Advertisement

Volunteering on a farm in Austria can teach you many things. It is a great way to learn about not only Austrian farming but also Austrian culture, traditions, and rural life. Plus, many of the country's farms are situated in stunning locations, such as in the mountains or near beautiful lakes.

Farming is an important sector in Austria, and it is characterised by its strong focus on sustainability and organic practices, which are supported by government policies.

Austria was one of the first countries in Europe to recognise the benefits of organic farming, and is today considered to be Europe's number one organic country when it comes to farming. Austrian consumers highly appreciate organic products and have remained loyal to them, despite the rising prices in recent years.

Advertisement

How do you get involved?

The majority of Austrian farms are small and family-run, which offers a great opportunity for volunteers to be part of a community and learn about farming in a smaller and more personal setting.

Most of the farms looking for helpers offer the same concept: you work on their farm, learn about their way of farming, and receive accommodation and food in return.

WWOOF Austria and Workaway are two of the largest organisations organising volunteering on farms in Austria. After becoming a member, you create a profile where you describe yourself, your experiences with farming, and what kind of experience you are looking for. When your profile is set, you can search for different farms and contact them directly through a message where you present yourself and ask for possible working days.

There are also other possibilities available in Austria which offer volunteers contact with farms, such as SalzburgerLand Tourism, which gives you the possibility to experience farming within the region, and Freiwillig am Bauernhof, an organisation which creates possibilities for you to work on farms in Styria, Vorarlberg, and Tyrol.

Many farms also welcome individual requests without the use of an organisation. All you need to do is to find a suitable farm and contact them directly.

If you want to use WWOOF Austria, the membership fee is €25 per year. Using Workaway costs you €49 per year.

If you volunteer at a farm you can learn about different methods of milking cows. Photo by Stijn te Strake on Unsplash

Advertisement

Different types of farms

In Austria, you have many types of farms to choose from.

You have dairy farms, which specialise in milk production. Here, the focus is on caring for the cows and processing high-quality dairy products. Working at a dairy farm gives you the opportunity to learn about different methods for milking cows, monitoring the cows' health, and understanding how dairy farming can be sustainable.

The many vineyards in Austria also offer great possibilities for volunteers. Here, you learn about grape cultivation, soil management, and all the different aspects of wine production.

If you instead want to work on a fruit orchard, you can take part in growing different sorts of fruits and learn about plant care, soil and nutrient management, and harvesting.

At a vegetable farm, you can enjoy growing a wide range of different vegetables. You can learn about crop rotation, soil health, and pest management.

If you want to work with animals, finding a livestock farm might be the best idea. Here, you can learn about the care and maintenance of animals. You can easily find specific farms for the types of animals you would like to work with.

In case you are interested in a little bit of everything mentioned above, volunteering at a mixed farm might be something for you. Mixed farms combine various types of farming, and you can work with everything from taking care of animals to harvesting fruits or wine production.

READ NEXT: How can I find volunteer work in Austria?