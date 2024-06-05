Five events not to miss this weekend in Vienna

Advertisement

Vienna is a city bursting with energy and excitement this weekend, as Pride celebrations take centre stage alongside various cultural and community events. Some of the main yearly events in Austria are happening right this weekend; here are five you shouldn't miss:

Summer Night Concert Schönbrunn

One of the country's main annual events—the Summer Night Concert—will take place in the Schönbrunn Palace Gardens in Vienna on Friday, June 7th.

This concert attracts thousands of people and is entirely free. This year, Maestro Andris Nelsons will conduct the concert, and Norwegian opera and lieder singer Lise Davidsen will be the soloist. ​​She will sing two arias – from Richard Wagner’s Tannhäuser and Giuseppe Verdi’s La forza del destino.

The programme includes pieces by Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi and Bedřich Smetana.

The concert starts at around 8:30 pm and lasts until around 10 pm.



Vienna Pride Parade

From late May to June 9th, Vienna is buzzing with events as part of the 2023 edition of Vienna Pride. The highlight of the event, the Pride Village, will be back at Rathausplatz from June 6th to 8th, offering a unique space for celebration and community engagement.

The event’s highlight is the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade), which takes place this Saturday, June 8th.

More than 300,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city to celebrate the community. The event’s gathering starts at 9:30 am at the Pride Village in the Rathausplatz, and the march begins at noon.



Creative Days Vienna

Vienna is set to host a two-day exploration of digital technologies' transformative impact on the cultural landscape. The event, Creative Days Vienna, will take place on June 5th and 6th, 2024, and will gather prominent international figures from the creative industries for a thought-provoking program of discussions, guided tours, and networking opportunities.

This year's edition delves into the evolving relationship between technology and culture, examining how digital tools reshape how we create, experience, and interact with art, music, film, and other forms of cultural expression. From virtual reality exhibitions to AI-generated music, the possibilities seem endless.

Attendance is open to all, but registration is required due to limited space. To secure your spot and access the complete program details, please visit the official Creative Days Vienna website.

Rooftop cinema

As the sun sets over Vienna, a unique cinematic experience awaits atop the city's main library. The beloved rooftop cinema is back for its 21st season, promising diverse films under the stars. This year's theme, "Forever 21," pays homage to the coming-of-age genre, featuring a captivating mix of classic and contemporary movies that explore the complexities of youth, identity, and self-discovery.



Wiener Festwochen

Vienna's cultural scene comes alive every May and June with the Wiener Festwochen, a five-week extravaganza showcasing the best in theatre, opera, and dance from around the globe. This internationally renowned festival not only curates a diverse selection of performances but also actively contributes to creating groundbreaking productions.

The festival's diverse program caters to a wide range of interests, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned theatregoer or a curious newcomer, you'll immerse yourself in a world of artistic exploration and discovery. From intimate performances in historic venues to large-scale productions in modern spaces, the Wiener Festwochen transforms Vienna into a vibrant stage for creative expression.

You can check out more about the events HERE.