Why Austria's far-right look set to make big gains in the European elections

In Austria the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) has soared in the polls ahead of the EU elections, buoyed by discontent over the government's handling of the Covid pandemic and soaring inflation and migration.

European politics expert Catherine Fieschi at Counterpoint, a London-based think tank, said that since the last EU elections in 2019, European far-right parties have responded to a worsening economic situation by cranking up their rhetoric.

Brussels has claimed success in dealing with the pandemic and touts its solidarity in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she said, "but things are still not going as well as they did in 2019".

"Praising Europe's successes" amid a cost-of-living crisis means "not understanding the pessimism of far-right voters," she added.

Far-right rise

In Austria, the far-right Freedom Party (FPOe) now tops the polls with an estimated 25 to 30 percent of votes, thanks to a strategy that involves positioning itself as a "protector" of Austrian conservative values and taking a strong stance against immigration and asylum policies.

Its popularity slumped in 2019 amid several corruption scandals, but the party has since bounced back. Its recent success under its leader, Herbert Kickl, is attributed above all to his rebellious COVID-19 anti-vaccination stance.

During the pandemic, the party seized on anger over strict measures such as nationwide lockdowns and a mandatory vaccination law that was later scrapped.

The measures sparked mass protests, with the FPOe styling itself as an anti-jab party.

Even "rather apolitical parts of the population were mobilised", said Andreas Moelzer, a former FPOe member of the European Parliament.

Martin Rutter, one of the organisers of anti-vaccine protests, said the ruling conservative party "lost voters to the FPOe" due to its strict stance on Covid.

He complained that media coverage on the sensitive issues was "all heading in the same direction" -- reflecting a consensus on strict Covid measures.

For his part, he has "noticeably reduced" his consumption of "mainstream" news.

The pandemic is over, but the attention FPÖ has gotten from voters has not. The party continues its strong opposition stances, criticising the government and the EU's "soft" positions on immigration and refugee policies and calling to its conservative base by making populist statements.

Hungary and the 'War Referendum'

Neighbouring Hungary is another example of the trend of far-right parties gaining with the discontent over the past crises in the EU.

In campaign posters and speeches, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban repeatedly calls for "peace" and an end to the war in Ukraine -- implying coming to terms with Russia's authoritarian president, Vladimir Putin.

Orban has also frequently cast himself as the "protector" of stability in a changing world that he claims is under threat from immigration, LGBTQ rights and Brussels's climate policies.

Outgoing EU parliament member Balazs Hidveghi, a senior member of Orban's Fidesz party, said Orban has won support by reading voters' minds.

He cited the EU's response to the war, claiming that "most people want" a ceasefire and peace negotiations.

EU sanctions on Russia were "the wrong response" as they failed to "prevent the continuation of hostilities", Hidveghi told AFP.

Fidesz has been in power for the past 14 years and is currently leading in opinion polls. Various surveys indicate that between 39 and 48 percent support this.