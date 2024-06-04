What to expect at this weekend's Vienna Pride

Advertisement

June is a busy month for people in Austria, with plenty of events taking place, particularly in Vienna. For example, two of the best yearly events are being held this weekend: the Summer Night Concert on Friday and the Vienna Pride Parade on Saturday.

From late May to June 9th, Vienna is buzzing with a series of events as part of the 2023 edition of Vienna Pride. The highlight of the event, the Pride Village, will be back at Rathausplatz from June 6th to 8th, offering a unique space for celebration and community engagement.

READ ALSO: Everything about this year's Vienna's Summer Night Concert you need to know

Over three full days, community organisations, LGBTIQ artists, and partners will come together to showcase and invite everyone to experience LGBTIQ culture and support their causes.

The event's highlight is the Rainbow Parade (Regenbogenparade), which takes place this Saturday, June 8th.

More than 300,000 people are expected to join the parade and march through the city to celebrate the community. The event's gathering starts at 9:30am at the Pride Village in the Rathausplatz, and the march begins at noon.

READ ALSO: 10 things you should do in Austria this June

The route will be against the flow of traffic along the entire Ringstrasse.

It will pass Parliament, Heldenplatz, State Opera, Stubenring, Urania, Schwedenplatz, Franz-Josefs-Kai, Stock Exchange, and the University of Vienna before returning to Rathausplatz, where the final rally will take place. The head of the demonstration is expected to return to Rathausplatz at around 4pm.

Advertisement

The Pride Celebration, which will take place at the Pride Village on Rathausplatz from 6 pm, will feature speeches from activists and politicians.

The weather forecast for Vienna on Saturday is mainly sunny but with some clouds and possible thunderstorms by the evening. Daily highs will be around 28C, according to Austria's meteorological institute.

Find out more about the event at viennapride.at.