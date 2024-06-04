VIDEOS: Austria hit by heavy flooding after severe storms

Advertisement

The recent days of heavy rain have led to the Danube River rising dramatically to seven meters. The high water levels have resulted in widespread flooding across Linz and Lower Austrian cities, causing chaos and disruption, reported Kurier.

In Linz, popular recreational spots such as the Alturfahrer Danube beach are now completely underwater. Meteorologists warn that the situation could worsen, with water levels expected to peak during the night of June 6th.

410 incidents since Monday afternoon

Emergency services in the affected regions, such as firefighters, have been working constantly during the recent days, handling more than 410 incidents since Monday afternoon. In Lower Austria, the areas most affected are Tulln, St. Pölten, Melk, and Krems, where the flooding has affected streets, basements, and private homes.

Due to the flooding, areas in the district of Korneuburg had to be partially closed. Additionally, in places like Amstetten and Kritzendorf in the district of Tulln, the Danube overflowed its banks.

The situation in the district of Krems is also severe, especially in the southern villages and the town of Senftenberg. To address the crisis, 27 fire brigades with over 200 fire fighters were put in action. Throughout one night, they handled more than 250 emergency calls.

Vienna has also been affected by the flooding, even if significantly less than the already mentioned regions.

The city has issued a bathing ban for the New Danube following the flooding in the area. The ban, which also prohibits water sports and boating, was implemented for hygienic reasons.

Ships not allowed on the Danube

Due to high water levels, all navigation on the Danube River in Austria has been prohibited since Tuesday afternoon, except for the Wiener Donaukanal, reported Die Presse.

The closure is a safety measure which affects both goods and passenger shipping, as well as recreational boating.

According to Christoph Caspar, spokesman for Via Donau, It is currently impossible to say how long the closure will last.