Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Former Austrian Chancellor Brigitte Bierlein dies

Brigitte Bierlein, Austria's first female Federal Chancellor, passed away at 74 following a short, serious illness.

The Constitutional Court (VfGH), where she served for approximately 16 years, announced her death on Monday. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP) expressed their deep sorrow and paid tribute to her service and dedication to Austria.

Bierlein was a trailblazer in many respects. She was not only the first woman to lead the Austrian government but also the first to preside over the Constitutional Court. Her career included serving as Advocate General at the Procurator General's Office, Vice President of the Constitutional Court from 2003 to 2018, and President of the Constitutional Court from February 2018 until she was appointed Federal Chancellor on June 3rd, 2019.

Her appointment as Federal Chancellor followed the "Ibiza scandal," a political crisis that brought down the government in 2019. Under the commission of Federal President Van der Bellen, Bierlein led a cabinet of experts, guiding Austria through the turmoil and into a new election. The Austrian public highly regarded her leadership during this period.

Bierlein retired from public service after stepping down as Federal Chancellor.

New school package to relieve administrative workload

Education Minister Martin Polaschek and the teachers' union have agreed on a package of measures aimed at reducing the administrative burden on school principals and teachers, ORF reported. The plan, announced on Monday, includes an €80 million pilot project for administrative support and digitisation of processes by 2026.

The goal is to allow teachers to focus more on teaching and mentoring students while principals can dedicate more time to leadership and management tasks. The package also addresses the need for administrative specialists in compulsory schools, a role currently filled by teachers on an unpaid basis.

Further measures include allowances for teaching German support classes and adjustments to special education needs. The package also proposes granting schools more autonomy in deciding on parent-teacher discussions and grading systems in elementary schools.

Bathing ban issued for the New Danube

The City of Vienna has issued a bathing ban for the New Danube following heavy rainfall and flooding in the Danube catchment area. The ban, which also prohibits water sports and boating, was implemented for hygienic reasons.

The New Danube, a city flood protection measure, flooded on Sunday night, prompting the ban. The duration of the ban will depend on water quality tests conducted by hygiene laboratories.

In the meantime, the city recommends using the Old Danube, which remains unaffected by the flooding. The Danube water level is expected to peak on Thursday. Restaurant owners at Copa Beach have already taken precautions by storing their inventory in flood-proof containers.

Alarm in Lower Austria: Huge boulders crashed onto the road

On Monday afternoon, a mudslide occurred on the Aggsteiner Straße (B33) in the district of Melk, causing huge boulders to fall onto the road.

One cyclist sustained minor injuries, but the road is expected to be closed for a significant period due to the extent of the damage.

This incident follows a similar event in March when boulders also fell onto the B33, prompting a drone survey and geological assessment of the area.

