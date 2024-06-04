IN NUMBERS: Where are rental prices rising most in Austria?

Advertisement

Rents in Austria have been on the rise, with prices soaring by 11 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The inflation growth and the surge in interest in rental apartments, which has grown significantly, up to 35 percent, according to a new report by real estate agency ImmoScout 24, are the key factors behind this.

Markus Dejmek, Head of ImmoScout24 Austria, points out the shift in the real estate market dynamics. He says: "While the pandemic initially sparked a surge in interest in property purchase, with many people wanting to move out into the countryside, the market has now taken a different turn.

"Rental apartments have been in high demand for a considerable period. The somewhat subdued property purchase market, due to rising interest rates, stricter lending guidelines, and economic uncertainty, is now exerting pressure on the rental market, leading to an increase in demand."

The impact of the rising rental prices is particularly pronounced in the capital city of Vienna, where rental offers have become more expensive, with an increase of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. The price per square metre is now € 18.7, a figure that is only surpassed by Salzburg and Innsbruck, according to the research.

The Tyrolean capital has the highest rents in Austria, at €23.4 per square meter, followed by Salzburg at €19.9. Thus, the already high-priced western provincial capitals have increased by 5 percent (Salzburg) and 9 percent (Innsbruck) compared to the previous year.

With an increase of 10 percent, rental apartments on offer in Bregenz have now also exceeded the €18 mark.

Rental properties are particularly sought-after in Salzburg. Demand increased by 35 percent in the city in the first quarter of 2024. In Vienna and Innsbruck, interest in the rental market rose by a quarter. The real estate platform ImmoScout24 also recorded 33 percent more people looking to rent in St Pölten.

"Overall, we are seeing an increasingly tense situation for those looking to rent in the previously known hotspots of Vienna and the western provincial capitals due to increased prices and demand. In addition to boosting the purchase market, efforts to stimulate construction activity are very important in this context," said Markus Dejmek.

The analysis carried out in April 2024 is based on 97,513 data points and around 286,788 inquiries from 2022 to 2024 from the offer data published on ImmoScout24.at. The basis is gross rents, i.e. the net rent plus operating costs and excluding heating and electricity costs.