Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Austria rejected more visa applications from Russians in 2023 than before the war

The Austrian embassy in Moscow has emerged as one of the leading Schengen visa rejectors in Russia, according to 2023 EU statistics. While the Foreign Ministry attributes this to a higher number of unqualified applicants, a stricter interpretation of EU visa regulations seems more likely, Austrian media reported.

In 2023, the embassy rejected 26.4 percent of short-term Schengen visa applications, a significant increase from 1.3 percent in 2019. This surge is partly attributed to the suspension of the EU's visa facilitation agreement with Russia in 2022, but Austria's rejection rate is notably higher than that of other Schengen states.

The Austrian embassy maintains that each application is reviewed individually based on legal requirements, but the specific reason for the stricter approach remains unclear. This trend is also observed in other Austrian embassies, though not to the same extent as in Russia.

Humour festival fails to feature any female cabaret artists

Intermezzo, a new cabaret festival to be held at the Vienna State Opera this August, will not feature any female cabaret artists.

All the performers, including Alex Kristan, Pizzera & Jaus, Manuel Rubey, and Simon Schwarz, will be men.

According to the organisers, no female Austrian cabaret artists could fill the opera house.

The festival has dubbed the participating artists "perhaps the best of the best", but female cabaret artist Aida Loos sees things differently.

"It's 2024, and the organisers still think women aren't funny," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Intermezzo organiser Andreas Fuderer told Austrian broadcaster ORF that he also wasn't happy with this situation either and would have liked to encourage women to perform at the opera.

"But the only ones who would manage to get 2,000 people to the theatre in the summer cancelled on us," he said.

He received four rejections but only asked artists who "are not from Austria".

Government to make it easier for students to earn more money while at uni

The additional income limit for those receiving family or study allowances should automatically increase with inflation. Still, much of the sharp price rise in recent years has not been considered, der Standard reported.



Secretary of State for Youth Affairs Claudia Plakolm (ÖVP) and Green Party leader Sigrid Maurer announced the increase to the additional income limit. In 2024, it is set to rise from 15,000 euros to 16,455 euros and then increase automatically yearly with inflation.



But anyone who works alongside their studies must be careful not to earn too much. This is because there is an additional income limit for significant social benefits: if you earn more in one year, you must pay the corresponding part of the money back to the state.

This applies to the family allowance, available to all students up to the age of 24, provided they complete the necessary exams, and to the study allowance, intended for students from poorer households who follow intensive study programmes.

The additional income limit is currently 15,000 euros per year for both allowances.

Austrian entrepreneur and society figure Lugner marries for the sixth time



Austrian entrepreneur and society figure Richard "Mörtel" Lugner has married again.

Austrian news agency APA reported on Sunday that the 91-year-old wed his partner Simone Reiländer, alias "Bienchen" or "Little Bee," on Saturday in Vienna City Hall.

The 42-year-old bride's maid of honour was her sister, Sonja Reiländer, and Lugner was accompanied by his son Alexander.

According to reports, it is Lugner's sixth marriage and his new wife's first.

The entrepreneur is best known for his appearances at the Vienna Opera Ball. Since 1992, he has brought prominent guests of honour with him every year at a significant cost.

In recent years, Lugner's guests have included actresses Melanie Griffith, Sophia Loren, Pamela Anderson, Jane Fonda and hotel heiress Paris Hilton. This year, he brought US actress Priscilla Presley.

