Everything about this year's Vienna's Summer Night Concert you need to know

Austria's capital, Vienna, is host to a number of exciting events. One of the biggest and most popular ones is taking place this Friday, June 7th: the Summer Night Concert (Sommernachtskonzert). This concert attracts thousands of people and is completely free.

The concert in the home of classical music is well worth a visit if you are a long-time Vienna resident or a visitor, but there are a few things you should know.

The yearly event is in its 21st edition and takes place in the beautiful Schönbrunn Palace Park, with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra performing a different program every year.

"In 2004, 20 years ago, the first Summer Night Concert took place. The idea of making classical music possible for everyone and thus giving a gift to all music lovers still characterises the event today", said Daniel Froschauer, Chairman of the Vienna Philharmonic.

This year, Maestro Andris Nelsons will conduct the concert, and Norwegian opera and lieder singer Lise Davidsen will be the soloist. ​​She will sing two arias - from Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser and Giuseppe Verdi's La forza del destino.

The programme includes pieces by Richard Wagner, Giuseppe Verdi and Bedřich Smetana.

"The focus of this year's program is on popular works from the 19th and 20th centuries from Europe's rich musical treasure trove. Three works by Bedřich Smetana will pay tribute to one of the Czech regents of the year on the occasion of his 200th birthday", added Froschauer.

The stunning concert (against the palace backdrop with a light show of its own) is free and a first-come, first-served event. Visitors have most of the palace gardens to stand and watch the show, and rules are a bit strict, but they serve to allow the highest number of people with the safest standards.

For example, visitors cannot walk or sit in the palace grass and gardens. The only sitting places available are for sponsors and special guests of the Philharmoniker, so visitors really do have to stand: blankets and chairs are not allowed, and the park's many benches are removed for the occasion.

The house rules include a ban on bicycles, scooters and e-scooters, bags should not be larger than an A4 sheet of paper, and you can only bring one 500ml PET bottle of alcohol-free beverage. Baby prams are also not allowed, and, as usual in Schönbrunn, no dogs or pets can enter the palace grounds.

The area of the Gloriettewiese is closed from 4 pm and is not part of the visitor's site for watching the concert. This image on the official website summarises some of the most important rules:





Check what you can and cannot take to Vienna's Summer Concert (photo: wienerphilharmoniker.at)

The Hietzinger Tor and the Meidlinger Tor are the only ones open to access the standing aerials from the official admission time, which is around 5 pm. However, the palace gardens are open all day, so you could arrive much earlier and stick around for a visit and concert.

The concert starts at around 8:30 pm and lasts until around 10 pm.

ORF will broadcast the concert on ORF 2 with a time delay from 9.20 pm, and 3sat will broadcast the concert on June 8th at 8:15 pm.