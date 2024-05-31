When are Austria’s school summer holidays in 2024?

Advertisement

For kids around the globe, summer break is the highlight of the year. This excitement is no exception in Austria, even though the country may be better known for its wintertime attractions.

Austrian families eagerly anticipate the summer months, with the nation boasting a wealth of lakes, hiking trails, and engaging activities suitable for all ages.

Summer in Austria is not only about local adventures. The extended school break also provides a prime opportunity for many families to embark on international travels. Popular beach destinations such as Italy, Croatia, and Spain are often top choices for Austrians seeking sun and relaxation.

Knowing the exact dates of the school holidays is essential, whether you are an Austrian resident planning your summer activities or a tourist hoping to experience the country's summer charm.

2024 summer holidays

The summer holidays are the main vacation period for schoolchildren in Austria. The exact start and end dates vary yearly and depend on the state. Here are the dates for 2023:

Burgenland, Lower Austria and Vienna: June 29th to September 1st;

Carinthia, Upper Austria, Salzburg, Styria, Tyrol, and Vorarlberg: July 6h to September 8th.

Other holidays coming up

Besides their summer holidays, in October, children get their “Autumn break” (Herbstferien), which this year will be from October 28th to October 31st in all states.

Finally, by the end of December, they will have a Christmas holiday, which will be from December 23rd to January 6th.

This is valid for all compulsory schooling, meaning Volksschulen, Mittelschulen, Sonderschulen, Polytechnische Schulen, and Berufsschulen.

Of course, schools are also closed during official bank holidays in Austria. The country is very generous with its holidays, and there are 13 federal ones every year.

The next ones are August 15th, October 26th, November 1st, and December 8th.

Christmas Day (December 25th) and St. Stephen’s Day (December 26th) are also public holidays, but schools would be closed nonetheless due to the extended Christmas break.

Some provinces also have local holidays and celebrations, so staying in touch with your school and following the official announcements is worth it.