Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

'Fridays For Future' demonstrates in eight Austrian cities

The 'Fridays For Future' movement, a significant group in the fight against climate change, is organising a climate strike on Friday. This event not only highlights the upcoming EU elections on June 9th but also underscores the future of the Green Deal, a crucial policy for environmental sustainability.

The youth-led movement attributes its efforts to the record turnout of young voters in the 2019 elections. However, they express concern that the recent political shift to the right threatens essential climate protection measures, leaving the EU unprepared for future climate crises.

The strike will not be confined to the streets of Austria and Europe but also social media platforms. FFF says that every crisis necessitates a resilient democracy, underscoring its role as a democratic movement of young people committed to defending democracy. Earlier this year, they also initiated protests against right-wing extremism.

Demonstrations are scheduled in eight Austrian cities (Vienna, Graz, Linz, Klagenfurt, Kufstein, Salzburg, Bregenz, and Innsbruck) and over 100 cities across Europe. FFF expects thousands to participate locally and up to hundreds of thousands continent-wide. In Vienna, the final rally at Heldenplatz will feature a unique collective call to vote, symbolised by brushing teeth together.

Four Killed in B17 Accident in Lower Austria

Late Thursday evening, a devastating accident on the B17 in St. Egyden am Steinfeld claimed the lives of four individuals.

The Swedish-registered car involved failed to brake at a traffic circle, resulting in a series of rollovers.

Five of the six occupants were ejected from the vehicle, with four men succumbing to their injuries at the scene despite emergency responders' efforts. Two others remain in critical condition. The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.

Summer vacation care program in Lower Austria sees increased demand

As summer vacations approach for Lower Austria's 111,000 schoolchildren, childcare demand is on the rise. Nearly 80 percent of municipalities offer programs, and last year, over 41,000 children participated.

The state is stepping in to ease the organisational burden for parents, providing financial aid for municipal childcare initiatives. Over 240 trained educators will work across 95 municipalities this summer, broadcaster ORF reported.

Provincial Councillor Christiane Teschl-Hofmeister mentioned additional support through the "Family Pass," offering discounts at various establishments for families receiving child benefits.

Further support comes in financial aid for childcare groups, with up to €400 per week available for integrative groups. Additionally, childcare services will be offered directly at schools in 287 municipalities, ensuring a familiar environment for children.

EU nations unite for green energy corridor

In a move towards a greener future, Italy, Germany, and Austria have signed a pact to create the "Southern Hydrogen Corridor," a pioneering project to import hydrogen.

This initiative, already recognized by the EU as a critical project, aims to boost energy security and support the transition to hydrogen technologies.

This partnership focuses on improving energy access for major industrial hubs while aligning with EU climate goals.



