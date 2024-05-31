Is it better to rent or buy in Austria right now?

Advertisement

Austria's property market is going through a significant shift: property prices fell last year for the first time since 2010, while rents continued to rise sharply, particularly in the private sector, according to a Statistik Austria analysis.

Real estate prices fell by 2.6 percent overall in the previous year. Existing apartments and houses, in particular, became cheaper (down 3.7 percent). By contrast, prices for new builds remained virtually unchanged (down 0.1 percent). At 2.6 percent, the price fall in Austria was more significant than the EU average (minus 0.3 percent).

There was no drop in prices for new builds, which the slump in building permits and residential construction activity can explain. While the figure was 78,800 in 2021, it fell to 64,200 in 2022 and plummeted to 46,600 in the previous year. The last time there were fewer building permits was in 2005.

In a European comparison, the net area for which building permits were granted in the previous year fell by 28 percent in Austria, the second sharpest decline - just behind Sweden with a drop of a third and followed by Germany with a decrease of more than a quarter, according to Tobias Thomas, head of Statistics Austria.

READ ALSO: How much does it cost to live in Vienna in 2024?

However, Thomas expects prices to rise again in the future as the population grows and drives demand.

Rentals particularly expensive

In contrast, the trend in rents was different. These increased significantly by 7.6 percent (including so-called operating costs, the Betriebskosten) in the previous year. In absolute figures, this meant €625.3 or €9.4 per square metre per month.

The increase was roughly in line with inflation, which rose by 7.8 percent overall in 2023.

There are clear differences between the various forms of rent. According to Statistics Austria, social housing - over half of the main rents are in this sector - pushes down the average rent. In 2023, the rent, including operating costs in council apartments, was €7.7 per square meter per month and €8.1 for cooperative apartments.

Advertisement

The highest rents were found on the open market, at an average of €11.1. Apartments with contracts concluded only in the last two years are also particularly expensive. On the other hand, the older a rental agreement is, the cheaper it is.

READ ALSO: Why people have stopped buying property in Austria

Despite the increase, rents are still very controlled in Austria. Austria's long history of preferring renting rather than buying has led to many legal frameworks favouring tenants.

On the other hand, buying gets you out of monthly rental payments, which are expected to continue rising. However, you need to have the cash right now, as a deposit of around 20 percent is necessary for a mortgage.

Which makes more sense?

Of course, whether it makes more sense to rent or buy will depend on several factors, including where you want to live, how long you will live there, and whether you have money for a deposit.

Austria’s Raiffeisenbank created a tool to determine if renting or buying makes more sense.

The tool - available here - lets you calculate if renting or buying pays off more.

“That is the value at which buying makes sense from an economic point of view,” says Markus Dejmek, Head of real estate agency ImmoScout24 in Austria, reports the Austrian Press Agency.

Advertisement

“However, buying a property is seldom purely economically motivated. People want to create sustainable values. Nevertheless, there are the known, expensive places and (there are) cheaper areas.”