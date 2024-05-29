Where are Austria's Michelin restaurants and how expensive are they?

Advertisement

If you feel like going for a fancier culinary experience in Austria, you can choose between 16 different Michelin-starred restaurants.

Michelin-starred restaurants are known to offer exceptional cuisine, service, and atmosphere.

Each of Austria's Michelin-starred restaurants has its own unique style and culinary focus, and it is a good idea to research the menu, reviews, and settings to determine which one best suits you.

Following the Michelin Guide, restaurants are awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars.

The number of stars is based on the quality of the restaurant's food, with one star signifying "a very good restaurant," two stars meaning "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and three stars indicating "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."

In Austria, nine restaurants have one star, six have two stars, and one has three stars.

Most of Austria's Michelin-starred restaurants are located in Vienna or Salzburg, and they offer everything from local culinary dishes to international cuisine or contemporary interpretations.

Here is the full list of all Austrian Michelin-starred restaurants:

Three Michelin stars

Amador

Where: Grinzinger straße 86, Vienna

Price range: €395 for the fixed menu

Two Michelin stars

Mraz & Sohn

Where: Wallensteinstraße 59, Vienna

Price range: €166,66 for the fixed menu

Ikarus

Where: Wilhelm-Spazier-Straße 7A, Salzburg

Price range: €265 for the fixed menu

Steirereck im Stadtpark

Where: Am Heumarkt 2a, Vienna

Price range: Fixed menu €429

Silvio Nickol Gourmet

Where: Coburgbastei 4, Vienna

Price range: Fixed menu €265-€285.

Konstantin Filippou

Where: Dominikanerbastei 17, Vienna

Price range: Dinner fixed menu €260 - €330. Lunch menu €69 - €185.

SENNS.Restaurant

Where: Söllheimerstraße 16, Salzburg

Price range: Fixed menu €275

One Michelin stars

[aend]

Where: Mollardgasse 76, Vienna

Price range: Dinner set menu €200- €225. Lunch set menu €110

APRON

Where: Am Heumarkt 35, Vienna

Price range: Set menu €160- €190

Pramerl & the Wolf

Where: Pramergasse 21, Vienna

Price range: Set menu €130- €170

Edvard

Where: Schottenring 3, Vienna

Price range: Set menu €198

The Glass Garden

Where: Mönchsberg Park 26, Salzburg

Price range: Set menu €135

Esszimmer

Where: Müllner Hauptstraße 33, Salzburg

Price range: Set menu €180. Lunch menu €65

TIAN

Where: Himmelpfortgasse 23, Vienna

Price range: Set menu €102- €112

Kilian Stuba

Where: Oberseitestraße 34, Hirschegg

Price range: Set menu €140- €180

Pfefferschiff

Where: Söllheimer Straße 16, Salzburg

Price range: Set menu €135-€185

