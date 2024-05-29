Where are Austria's Michelin restaurants and how expensive are they?
Austrian cuisine offers more than schnitzel and potato dumplings. Here, we list the country's 16 Michelin-starred restaurants.
If you feel like going for a fancier culinary experience in Austria, you can choose between 16 different Michelin-starred restaurants.
Michelin-starred restaurants are known to offer exceptional cuisine, service, and atmosphere.
Each of Austria's Michelin-starred restaurants has its own unique style and culinary focus, and it is a good idea to research the menu, reviews, and settings to determine which one best suits you.
Following the Michelin Guide, restaurants are awarded one, two, or three Michelin stars.
The number of stars is based on the quality of the restaurant's food, with one star signifying "a very good restaurant," two stars meaning "excellent cooking that is worth a detour," and three stars indicating "exceptional cuisine that is worth a special journey."
In Austria, nine restaurants have one star, six have two stars, and one has three stars.
Most of Austria's Michelin-starred restaurants are located in Vienna or Salzburg, and they offer everything from local culinary dishes to international cuisine or contemporary interpretations.
Here is the full list of all Austrian Michelin-starred restaurants:
Three Michelin stars
Where: Grinzinger straße 86, Vienna
Price range: €395 for the fixed menu
Two Michelin stars
Where: Wallensteinstraße 59, Vienna
Price range: €166,66 for the fixed menu
Where: Wilhelm-Spazier-Straße 7A, Salzburg
Price range: €265 for the fixed menu
Where: Am Heumarkt 2a, Vienna
Price range: Fixed menu €429
Where: Coburgbastei 4, Vienna
Price range: Fixed menu €265-€285.
Where: Dominikanerbastei 17, Vienna
Price range: Dinner fixed menu €260 - €330. Lunch menu €69 - €185.
Where: Söllheimerstraße 16, Salzburg
Price range: Fixed menu €275
One Michelin stars
Where: Mollardgasse 76, Vienna
Price range: Dinner set menu €200- €225. Lunch set menu €110
Where: Am Heumarkt 35, Vienna
Price range: Set menu €160- €190
Where: Pramergasse 21, Vienna
Price range: Set menu €130- €170
Where: Schottenring 3, Vienna
Price range: Set menu €198
Where: Mönchsberg Park 26, Salzburg
Price range: Set menu €135
Where: Müllner Hauptstraße 33, Salzburg
Price range: Set menu €180. Lunch menu €65
Where: Himmelpfortgasse 23, Vienna
Price range: Set menu €102- €112
Where: Oberseitestraße 34, Hirschegg
Price range: Set menu €140- €180
Where: Söllheimer Straße 16, Salzburg
Price range: Set menu €135-€185
