Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

'Foreigners out' chants also in Carinthia

Two videos depicting racist chants in Carinthian bars have surfaced online, prompting an investigation by the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism.

One video, reportedly filmed at the V-Club in Villach during Whitsun, shows people dancing while xenophobic chants are heard. The club owner questions the video's authenticity, while the other video, filmed at the Klagenfurt restaurant Speki in February, has been confirmed as genuine.

Both establishments have distanced themselves from the racist chants and emphasised their commitment to inclusivity.

Governor Peter Kaiser condemned the incidents, stressing Carinthia's values of tolerance and diversity. ÖVP party chairman Markus Malle echoed this sentiment, expressing concern over the racist behaviour and reaffirming Carinthia's open nature.

EXPLAINED: How will Austria's new 'federal museum card' work?

Vienna has some beautiful but expensive museums, and the federal government now wants to make culture more accessible with a new yearly ticket covering its main capital museums.

Austria has joined the Sky Shield air defence initiative

Austria has officially joined the Sky Shield air defence initiative, strengthening Europe's collective defence capabilities in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany on Tuesday, joining 20 other European nations participating in the initiative launched by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Sky Shield initiative aims to close gaps in Europe's existing air defence systems through joint procurement of weapons systems and other collaborative efforts. Austria's move signifies a significant step towards a more unified and robust European defence framework.

Advertisement

2023 use of pepper spray against activists in Vienna was unlawful

The Vienna Administrative Court has ruled that the police use of pepper spray against climate activists during the European Gas Conference 2023 was unlawful.

The court found that the police intervened before the demonstrators entered the restricted area and, therefore, had not committed an administrative offence.

The case was brought by a 24-year-old activist who was injured during the incident. The court's decision highlights the importance of lawful police action, even during protests and demonstrations. It also sets a precedent for future cases involving the use of force by law enforcement.

Advertisement

Austria's lakes and rivers once again awarded top marks

According to the latest EU Bathing Water Report, Austria's bathing waters are the second best in the European Union.

With 96.9 percent of tested rivers and lakes receiving an "excellent" rating, Austria trails only Cyprus in water quality. This accolade is significant for the country's tourism industry, highlighting the pristine condition of its natural bathing areas.

The report evaluated over 22,000 bathing sites across the EU and found that 85.4 percent met the highest quality standards. However, it also warns of ongoing pollution concerns in surface waters and groundwater, potentially exacerbated by climate change.

Agriculture Minister Norbert Totschnig praised the high ranking, highlighting its importance for Austria as a tourist destination. He assured swimmers that they can confidently enjoy the country's numerous natural bathing spots during the upcoming summer season.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.