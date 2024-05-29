How much do you need to earn to qualify for citizenship in Austria?

Advertisement

Obtaining Austrian citizenship can be complex, with rules that may seem confusing. For instance, the law states that new citizens must be able to support themselves, or as the text reads, applicants must prove their 'livelihood is sufficiently secure.'

But what does that mean? Is there a cutout or minimum amount of income a person should have to qualify?

Austrian authorities won't give you an exact number—unlike applications for residence permits, where you know a single person needs to earn € 1,217.46 (2024 values) monthly, for example.

The law does mention that the value should correspond to the average of the reference rates of the "General Social Insurance Act (ASVG)" for the last three years, which would be around € 1,700. However, the number isn't openly shared by citizenship authorities in Austria because it should be the amount that remains after expenses.

Instead, a dedicated citizenship case worker will meticulously review your specific circumstances and information. You'll be required to provide a detailed list of your regular expenses, such as rent, utilities, groceries, and even if you rent a garage parking spot. If any of these expenses are shared, such as with a partner, the person will also need to provide proof of payment.

READ ALSO: How long does the naturalisation process for Austrian citizenship take?

Of course, you'll also need to show proof of your income. This doesn't have to be only your wage from a job but also any inheritance, investments, properties and other sources of revenue.

Advertisement

The Citizenship Act clarifies that the "foreigner's means of subsistence is considered sufficiently secured if he/she can provide evidence of his/her own fixed and regular income from earnings, income, statutory maintenance claims or insurance benefits at the time of the decision for an average of 36 months from the last six years before the time of the application, with the last six months claimed being immediately before the time of the application".

Your caseworker will also ask you for details about your family, particularly if you are married (and if your partner works) and have children, and take that into account when determining your expected earnings.

READ ALSO: Will a dual-citizen child in Austria have to choose between nationalities?

Advertisement

Social benefits and high costs

The Citizenship Act also states that "the foreigner's own income must enable him/her to live without claiming social assistance benefits from the local authorities". Using Vienna's Citizenship Survey tool, it's possible to clarify further that "You can only apply for citizenship if you have received minimum benefits for a maximum of 36 months within the last six years".

So, receiving basic assistance from the government, the so-called Mindestsicherung, can prevent you from being granted citizenship, with some exceptions, such as if you receive the help due to a permanently poor physical or mental state of health.

Granting citizenship by itself is also a costly process, and many people say, a significant hurdle. The fees for the application start at 'around €130' and can escalate to €1,100 to €1,500 if your application is successful.

The government even highlights that these figures do not include additional costs such as translation or certification of documents, for example, or follow-up costs, like a passport.