Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Foodora closes delivery warehouse and cuts jobs

Foodora, the food delivery company, is cutting nearly 130 jobs in Austria as part of a restructuring effort. The company will close its seven self-operated delivery warehouses and outsource customer service, resulting in around 75 and 50 job losses, respectively.

Foodora Austria CEO Herbert Haas expressed gratitude for the affected employees' commitment and assured support during this transition. The company will partner with retailers, drugstores, and other businesses for food deliveries while maintaining a wide product selection for customers through its app.

This move comes as Foodora Austria GmbH reported financial losses in recent years, prompting a realignment strategy. Notably, the company's 3,000 delivery staff will not be affected by these changes.

Anti-Muslim racism on the rise in Austria

The Documentation Center Islamophobia and Anti-Muslim Racism has reported a record 1,522 cases of anti-Muslim attacks in 2023, the highest since its records began in 2015, ORF reported. This increase is attributed to the escalation of violence in the Middle East following the Hamas attack on Israel in October, with schools becoming a particular hotspot for incidents.

The report, presented on Monday by the centre’s head, Rumeysa Dür-Kwieder, highlights a sharp rise in cases from October to December, exceeding the total for the year's first nine months. Significantly, the number of actively reported cases doubled in 2023, reaching 507.

Overall, two-thirds of documented cases occurred online, primarily involving hate speech and dehumanising language, while offline cases mainly comprised unequal treatment and insults. Muslim women were disproportionately targeted, accounting for over 50 percent of reported incidents.

Emphasising that these figures are just a snapshot, the centre warns of a "worrying development" contributing to social division and calls for increased attention to combat anti-Muslim racism.

Josef Fritzl will go into 'normal' detention

The public prosecutor's office in Krems will not appeal the regional court's decision to transfer Josef Fritzl, the notorious Austrian criminal serving a life sentence, from a psychiatric unit to a regular prison.

This decision, based on a non-public hearing and psychiatric assessment, determined that Fritzl, now 89 and using a different name, no longer poses a significant threat due to his deteriorating mental and physical health.

However, the possibility of Fritzl's release from prison has been ruled out due to the severity of his crimes and concerns about his potential for future offences. His defence lawyer, Astrid Wagner, views the transfer to a regular prison as a positive step towards an eventual release, which she plans to pursue in the near future.

Resident attacks two workers with a knife in Vorarlberg

Two construction workers were injured in a knife attack by a resident in a detached house on Monday morning. The 32-year-old suspect, whose motive remains unclear, barricaded himself inside the house after the attack. He was eventually subdued by the Cobra task force using a Taser and taken to hospital under police surveillance.

The victims, aged 29 and 53, managed to escape the house and are currently in stable condition.

Police are investigating the incident and will question the suspect once he is fit for interrogation.

