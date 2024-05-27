Can you buy a ticket after boarding the train in Austria?

Advertisement

In Austria, it is normally possible to buy a ticket after boarding a train, but to ensure you are not doing anything illegal and to avoid receiving a fine, it is important to keep some details in mind.

The rules around ticket purchases depend on the train and route you are taking.

In the country, there are two main train operators. One is ÖBB (Austrian Federal Railways), and the other is the privately-owned Westbahn.

ÖBB and Westbahn provide the majority of train services in the country, including both regional and long-distance routes.

Traveling with ÖBB

On local ÖBB trains (labeled REX, R, CJX, S-Bahn), you need a valid ticket to start your travel, except at stations where buying a ticket is not possible.

If you cannot buy a ticket at your boarding station because there is no counter or machine, you need to buy one immediately after entering the train, either from a train ticket machine or a conductor.

If there is neither a ticket machine nor a conductor when you enter the train, you need to tell the conductor during ticket inspection that you need a ticket and have not been able to buy one.



If you instead travel with an ÖBB intercity train (such as Railjet, ICE, EC, IC, EN), you can buy a ticket on board for an extra €3 charge. If you want to do so, you need to inform the conductor as soon as possible after entering the train.

Traveling without a ticket is not allowed, and the fine for doing so is €105.

You can read more about the rules and buy your tickets here.

A train from ÖBB travelling through the Austrian landscape. Photo by Laszlo Biro on Unsplash

Traveling with Westbahn

Westbahn operates services mainly between Vienna and Salzburg.

If you travel with Westbahn, you can buy your tickets after boarding the train without an extra charge - you just need to do so immediately after boarding. However, buying tickets in advance is often cheaper.

You can get your tickets online here.

