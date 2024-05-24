Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Applications for family reunification are declining

Austria's Ministry of Interior reports a significant decrease in applications for family reunification and asylum.

In April, family reunification applications dropped by over 1,300 compared to January. Asylum applications are also down by a third year-on-year, with over 9,000 applications filed in the first quarter of 2024. Syrians make up the largest group of asylum seekers, followed by Afghans. The drop in family reunification applications is expected to further reduce asylum applications in the coming weeks.

Notably, a high proportion of asylum applications (over 45 percent) are from women, and a significant number (over half) are from minors.

Why Austria does not recognise the state of Palestine

Norway, Spain, and Ireland have announced they will recognise Palestine as a state - so where does Austria stand and why?

Austria releases terror suspects, but investigation continues

Four terror suspects arrested on suspicion of plotting attacks on cathedrals in Vienna and Cologne were released from pre-trial detention on Thursday. The group, including a Tajik man previously convicted of terrorism in his home country, is now in deportation or immigration custody.

Prosecutors lifted pre-trial detention due to insufficient evidence to maintain "urgent suspicion" of terrorism. However, investigations into their potential ties to the Islamic State of Khorasan (IS-K) group continue.

Recent searches for a suspected IS-K weapons cache near Vienna proved unsuccessful, leading to the reevaluation of evidence. Authorities say they are still obligated to investigate, but current evidence doesn't support continued pre-trial detention.

Online billing for Austrian elective doctors could be delayed

Austria's mandatory online billing system for elective doctors, initially set for July 1st, could be delayed. The Austrian Medical Association (ÖAK) believes the deadline is "not realistic" due to outstanding questions about implementation.

While the ÖAK claims an agreement exists for postponement with social insurance and the Ministry of Health, both entities deny such an agreement. Discussions are ongoing regarding specifics, but the July 1st legal mandate remains in place according to the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK).

The ÖAK argues that doctors lack crucial guidelines and software funding. ÖGK maintains a legal change is required for a delay, which the Ministry of Health has no plans for currently. The situation remains unresolved as negotiations continue.

Austrian Airlines expands winter schedule

Austrian Airlines is gearing up for a busy winter season by adding new destinations and increasing flight frequencies.

The airline will introduce two Boeing 787 Dreamliners, boosting capacity on both its summer and winter schedules. Passengers can look forward to more flights to popular long-haul destinations like New York, Montreal, and the Maldives, with frequencies increasing to five per week.

For winter sports enthusiasts, Austrian Airlines is adding a new route to Ivalo, Finland, a haven for cross-country skiing and snowmobiling adventures. The airline will also continue serving Kittilä and Rovaniemi, Finnish destinations popular for winter activities.

Those seeking warmer weather can rejoice as Austrian Airlines extends its summer routes to Boston, Bremen, and Tbilisi into the winter season. Additionally, the frequency of flights to Bangkok will jump to up to 13 per week.

"We are committed to offering our passengers a diverse range of destinations," said Michael Trestl, Chief Commercial Officer of Austrian Airlines. "This winter schedule expansion allows us to cater to both winter enthusiasts and those seeking to escape the cold."

