EXPLAINED: Why Austria does not recognise the state of Palestine

Advertisement

The war in the Middle East has brought back some significant debate in Austria and Europe in general. When is criticism of Israel a demonstration of antisemitism? Is a two-state solution, with the recognition of Palestine as a country, the answer to end the region's bloodshed? And where does Austria stand on the matter?

As it is, "Palestine is not recognised by Austria as a state in the sense of international law", according to the country's Foreign Ministry.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly spoken out against a separate Palestinian state, which the USA and the Europeans support in principle.

So far, there is only a Palestinian Authority (PA) with very limited state rights, which is based in the West Bank.

READ ALSO: Why conservatives in Lower Austria want to tighten citizenship rules

Which EU countries already recognise the Palestinian state?

Norway, Ireland, and Spain announced they would recognise Palestine as a state by the end of May. The three countries have already attracted a furious response from Israel, which called back its ambassadors in response.

I have instructed the immediate recall of Israel’s ambassadors to Ireland and Norway for consultations in light of these countries' decisions to recognize a Palestinian state.



I’m sending a clear and unequivocal message to Ireland and Norway: Israel will not remain silent in the… — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) May 22, 2024

Still, other EU countries might follow suit in hopes that the recognition would help peace negotiations in the region. Slovenia and Malta have also hinted at the imminent recognition of Palestine as a state.

Sweden took this step ten years ago. The other nine EU states that already recognise Palestine as a state, including Hungary, Poland, Romania, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia, did so when they were not yet EU members.

Around 140 out of 193 UN members recognise Palestine as a state.

Palestine, therefore, has the status of an observing non-member state in the UN. This means it can participate in meetings of the General Assembly but does not have the right to vote. Palestine has been a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC) based in The Hague for almost ten years since 2015.

Advertisement

Palestine cannot be recognised as a full member of the UN until a majority of the UN Security Council votes in favour.

However, the Palestinian territories are not recognised as a state by the USA, France and the United Kingdom - all three of whom are permanent members of the Security Council. They only want to agree to recognition once the conflict with Israel has been peacefully resolved.

READ ALSO: Concern grows in Austria over rise in anti-Semitic acts

What about Austria?

Austria insists on a "political process," Kurier reported. Austria has long been a supporter of a negotiated two-state solution based on international law.

"We are deeply convinced that this is the only option that allows Israelis and Palestinians to live peacefully side by side," Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg told the newspaper.

"Of course, this also requires the creation of an independent, democratic and viable Palestinian state."

The Foreign Minister proposes further negotiations for the two-state solution. "Symbolic recognition at this point will not help the Palestinians. Rather, a sustainable solution is needed so that both sides can live in peace and security," the minister said.

Advertisement

Strong ties to Israel

Austria has also, of course, been a strong ally of Israel for decades. It has repeatedly shown its support for the country and the Jewish population, a historical tie going back to the legacy of the Holocaust.

Recently, Austria was among the few countries that voted no to a ceasefire as a United Nations resolution.

Explaining Austria’s rare decision to take a firm stance, Chancellor Karl Nehammer of the conservative People’s Party (ÖVP) said: “A resolution in which the terrorist organisation Hamas is not named, in which the atrocities committed by Hamas on October 7th are not condemned and in which Israel’s right to self-defence, which is enshrined in international law, is not stated – Austria cannot agree to such a resolution."