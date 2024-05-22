Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrians travelled more than ever before in 2023

Austrians travelled more than ever before in 2023, according to Statistics Austria. With 27.01 million vacation trips recorded, travel surpassed pre-pandemic levels (2019) by a quarter and even set a new record since data collection began in 1969. This represents an eight percent increase over 2022 figures.

Despite high inflation, the number of people who couldn't afford a vacation remained steady. However, the impact of inflation can be seen in travel trends. Austrians opted for more budget-friendly options, such as apartments over hotels and shorter trips. Shoulder seasons (spring and fall) have also gained popularity for those who are more flexible.

While a quarter of respondents didn't travel in 2023, financial reasons were only one of the culprits. Half (50.8 percent) simply preferred to stay home. Cars remained the dominant mode of transport (61 percent), though this is the lowest percentage since 2006. Air travel (17.5 percent) and trains (15.1 percent) were also popular, with trains favoured by the younger demographic (15-24-year-olds).

Numerous grocery stores in Vienna open illegally on public holidays

City officials conducted surprise checks on shops across Vienna on Whit Monday, a public holiday when most stores must close.

The inspections, led by the Group for Immediate Measures, found 51 out of 91 businesses operating illegally. A total of 49 shops were fined for unauthorised opening, while another 49 were cited for failing to display proper pricing.

"The checks were prompted by complaints from other businesses regarding unfair competition due to illegal Sunday and holiday openings," the Group for Immediate Measures said in a press release.

Task force leader Walter Hillerer indicated further actions are planned to enforce holiday closure regulations.

Energie AG Oberösterreich cancels 20,000 customers' contracts

Energie AG Oberösterreich (EAG) is terminating fixed-rate feed-in contracts for approximately 20,000 photovoltaic (PV) system owners. These customers were previously guaranteed a minimum of 15.73 cents per kWh of electricity fed back into the grid. They will be switched to a new tariff based on the reference market price, EAG announced on Tuesday.

The company says the change is necessary due to the increasing number of PV installations in their grid area. With production exceeding consumption, surplus electricity must be sold on the international market, where prices fluctuate significantly.

"This is an issue that concerns us massively as a supplier," said EAG managing director Klaus Dorninger.

The new tariff, called "Team Sonne Loyal Float," is based on the monthly reference value published by E-Control for the previous month. While a discount is currently being offered, it will be suspended at the end of the year. A minimum floor price of 2 cents per kWh is guaranteed, but only if customers also purchase their electricity from EAG.

Austria's education system struggles with social mobility

Statistics Austria's latest report on education confirms a long-standing concern: a child's educational achievements are heavily influenced by their parents' socio-economic background.

The report, titled "Education in Figures" (2023), highlights a clear correlation between parental income and education level and a child's chance of achieving higher education. Students with limited family support, often due to lower income or parental education levels, face a significantly higher risk of not completing secondary school.

For example, a male student with a lower secondary school certificate and minimal family support has only a 73 percent success rate of completing a Matura (university entrance qualification), compared to an 88 percent success rate for those with high levels of family support.

The data also reveals a stark disparity in educational outcomes based on parental education. Children of parents who haven't progressed beyond compulsory schooling are most likely (36 percent) to follow the same path. While 42 percent manage an apprenticeship or vocational middle school, only a mere 10 percent reach the highest levels (university degree or AHS Matura). In stark contrast, children with parents holding academic degrees see a 60 percent completion rate for university degrees.

