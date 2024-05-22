Is it a scam? Why Netflix in Austria is offering many customers refunds

Advertisement

If you were one of the people in Austria who received an email from Netflix asking you to fill in a form to receive a certain refund amount, don't worry—the claim is real.

You can check the official notice on the Netflix website HERE. You can also find the link to the online refund form in case you want to be extra safe and not open any links emailed to you.

What happened?

Austria's Chamber of Labor (AK), which was called in by the AK Upper Austria, sued Netflix regarding price changes in 2019 and 2020, the chamber explained.

As Netflix was interested in an amicable settlement of this dispute, the company proposed offering affected consumers a refund of membership fees in the form of a lump sum of €20 or €30, depending on whether consumers were affected by one or both price increases.

The AK agreed to this proposal so that further lengthy court proceedings could be avoided, it said.

All consumers who accept this amicable settlement offer will receive a quick refund without any bureaucratic hassle or years of waiting. They don't have to take any proactive steps; they just have to keep an eye out for the Netflix refund offer in their mailbox. The email was sent on the morning of May 22nd to the email account associated with your Netflix account.

You should receive the email (and refund) even if you no longer subscribe to the streaming service.

How can I get the money?

If you're affected, you'll receive an email from Netflix with a personal code and the link to a form that should be filled out by August 14th. If you prefer not to click on any links emailed to you (this Netflix refund seems like a perfect phishing opportunity for fraudsters, so watch out for any fake emails you might receive), you can find the notice on Netflix's website HERE.

The page will have the link for the online refund form or you can click HERE and go straight to the KCC form.

The money should be credited to the bank account you provide within 30 days of the settlement period that ends on August 14th. The form also contains a waiver of further legal claims regarding the matter.