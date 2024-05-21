Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

British Prime Minister Sunak meets Chancellor Nehammer in Vienna

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Vienna for an official visit, marked by a reception with military honors. Sunak is set to meet with Austrian Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, focusing primarily on asylum procedures in third countries—a topic London has been vigorously pursuing, particularly with its controversial deportation plans to Rwanda.

The two leaders will also discuss current geopolitical issues during their meeting. Chancellor Nehammer underscored the importance of external border protection and asylum procedures outside the EU to curb illegal migration.

"The only way to prevent illegal migration, apart from effective external border protection, is asylum procedures outside the EU," he stated ahead of Sunak's visit.

The UK Conservative government has long planned to relocate certain asylum seekers to Rwanda, a strategy repeatedly challenged by the British Supreme Court.

ÖBB invests €2.9 million in noise protection improvements

Klosterneuburg residents and train passengers can expect a quieter journey. ÖBB is investing €2.9 million to improve noise protection along the Franz Josef Railway in the Klosterneuburg area.

Construction work will include erecting noise barriers up to 2.6 meters high and is expected to last until 2026. Additionally, ÖBB plans to spend €16.6 million on noise reduction projects on existing lines throughout Austria by 2029.

The work is scheduled to start in mid-May and is expected to be completed by mid-December. While some railroad crossings will be closed during construction, detours will be signposted to minimize disruption. The project also includes the renewal of the railway's superstructure, track systems, and overhead lines, further contributing to noise reduction.

Holiday jobs: plenty on offer, but little interest

With summer vacations approaching, many young people in Vorarlberg are gearing up for their first foray into the working world through vacation jobs. However, despite consistent demand for these positions, around 190 openings still need to be fulfilled on the Jugendinfo Vorarlberg website just two months before the break.

"The job offers are spread across various sectors, including retail, hospitality, sales, and production," says Andrea Thaler from Jugendinfo Vorarlberg. While competition is high, Thaler advises young people, especially those under 18 with limited options, to apply as soon as possible. "New offers trickle in through May and June," she adds.

For most teenagers, vacation jobs are a chance to gain work experience, navigate tax and employment regulations, and discover future career paths. According to the Public Employment Service Austria, anyone above 15 years of age who has completed compulsory schooling can take on a holiday job, with minimum wage guaranteed by collective agreements.

The decline in applications might be due to changing priorities. Some students prioritize extended vacations or mandatory internships offered by vocational schools. However, earning extra income and gaining valuable experience remain vital motivators.

