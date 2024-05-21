Austria issues weather warning for severe thunderstorms

Advertisement

Austria is in for a week of unsettled weather with heavy rain and thunderstorms, thanks to a low-pressure system dubbed "Lisa" forming after Whitsun. The system will move across the Alps to Germany, bringing significant rainfall.

"Tuesday will see the most intense activity," UBIMET expert Konstantin Brandes told Austrian media. Southerly and easterly parts of the country will be most affected, particularly a zone stretching from southern Styria to eastern Weinviertel.

According to the Geosphere Austria forecast, persistent rain will occur in the west. Large amounts of rain may fall in places in the east where there is a risk of local flooding and mudslides

Expect frequent showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon, with potential downpours exceeding 20 litres per square meter within an hour, raising concerns about flooding. The risk of hail is minimal.

While thunderstorms are already brewing in Styria and Burgenland, the worst is yet to come between 4 PM and 10 PM. Vienna might see some showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening, but severe weather is unlikely.

The culprit behind this unsettled weather pattern is a combination of warm, humid air masses from the Mediterranean and a low-pressure system creating the perfect conditions for thunderstorms. The good news is that the weather will calm down overnight.

Storms throughout the week

Wednesday will bring scattered showers, with thunderstorms expected again in the afternoon, primarily in areas from East Tyrol to Burgenland. These storms are not forecast to be severe.

The rest of the week will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and afternoon thunderstorms, particularly in the west and south. Temperatures will range from 17 to 24 degrees Celsius throughout the week.

Expect more rain showers on the northern side of the Alps on Friday, with some thunderstorms. Sunshine will peek through occasionally, especially in the south.

The weekend will have a similar pattern with rain showers, thunderstorms, and sunny spells in the southeast. Temperatures will remain between 17C and 24C.

