What's on: 10 things to do in Austria this June

Advertisement

Narzissenfest

Every year, the Ausseerland-Salzkammergut region is transformed into a sea of yellow and white as blooming daffodils cover the landscape.

To celebrate this, the region hosts the annual Narzissenfest, Austria's largest flower festival.

This year, the town of Bad Aussee will host the festival’s main attractions from May 30th to June 2nd. – including the Narzissennacht (daffodil night) and the parade of the daffodil figures on June 2nd, which culminates with the announcement of the winning figure at 3 pm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narzissenfest Ausseerland (@narzissenfest)

Graz Design Month

Graz Design Month is an actually festival dedicated to design and creativity. It takes place from May 3rd to June 2nd in the city centre of Graz.

Here, you can enjoy a lot of activities, including exhibitions, workshops, lectures, and installations, presenting both local and international design talent.

Graz Design Month aims to celebrate design in all its forms, from graphic design and architecture to fashion and industrial design.

Vienna Pride

This year, Vienna Pride takes place from May 25th to June 9th. During this time, Austria’s Capital will host a variety of events to celebrate diversity, equality, and LGBTQ+ rights.

The event’s main attraction will be the Pride Parade - also known as the Rainbow Parade - on June 8th, where more than 300,000 people are expected to celebrate and demonstrate together in the city centre.

Other highlights include Pride Village where community associations, LGBTIQ artists and cooperation partners present themselves and invite you to experience the LGBTIQ culture in Vienna, and The Vienna Pride Run on June 7th around Ringstraße in the inner city.

Vienna Pride Parade 2023. (Photo by Alex HALADA / AFP)

Advertisement

Baden Rose Days

Every year, the Rosarium in the charming spa town of Baden, near Vienna, comes to life for three weeks during the Badener Rosentage. This year the festival takes place June 1st to June 23rd.

During the three weeks, visitors can immerse themselves in the enchanting world of blooming roses and enjoy over 25,000 rose bushes comprising more than 900 distinct varieties of the romantic flower.

To mark the onset of the rose blossom season in Baden, the city will host an exciting line up of concerts on Saturday, June 1st. The evening's program will culminate with a piece fusing rock, opera, and classical music, promising an unforgettable experience.

READ MORE: Four of the best hidden villages in Austria's Salzkammergut region

Sommernachtskonzert

On the June 7th, the Schönbrunn Palace Park in Vienna will host a spectacular - and free - musical programme from the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra.

Over 100,000 people are expected to flock to the palace park to enjoy the Summer Night Concert, which this year will be led by Andris Nelsons - Grammy Award-winning conductor from Latvia.

Norwegian opera singer Lise Davidsen will be heard as a soloist. She will sing two arias - from Richard Wagner's Tannhäuser and from Giuseppe Verdi's La forza del destino.

Tanz Ist Festival

This year from June 13th to 23rd, this dance festival is taking place in Dornbirn in Vorarlberg.

Established in 1994 by dancer and choreographer Günter Marinelli, tanz ist festival has become a famous international dance festival that fosters collaborations between artists and institutions.

Each year, the festival focuses on a specific theme and explores various aspects of the dance world. In this edition, the spotlight shines on Canada, offering a glimpse into the country's dance avant-garde.

The programme presents both emerging and well-known talents who have left an indelible mark on the dance scene.

Advertisement

Sonnwendfeier

From June 22nd to 29th, the Wachau-Nibelungengau-Kremstal region along the Danube river comes alive with dazzling summer solstice celebrations.

Throughout the period, local towns and villages alongside the river and in the river valley host traditional midsummer celebrations, from bonfires to fireworks to displays of thousands of floating lights covering the Danube river.

READ ALSO: Train travel in Austria: The best day trips from Vienna

The Donauinselfest

The Donauinselfest, also known as the Danube Island Festival, is one of Europe's largest open-air music festivals.

This year, it takes place on the Danube Island in Vienna from June 21st to 23rd, where numerous stages will host performances by both local and international artists.

As well as music, there will be cultural performances, art exhibitions, entertainment for children, food stalls and drink stands to keep everyone entertained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zeit im Bild - ZIB (@zeitimbild)

Lido Sounds Festival

Lido Sounds Festival is a cross-genre festival taking place from June 27th to 30th in Linz. Here, you can find something for everyone's taste; indie, alternative, pop, soul, hip-hop and rock.



Deichkind, Kraftklub and Sam Smith have been confirmed as this years top acts. In addition, Editors, Gossip, Idles, K.I.Z, Kings Of Leon, Nina Chuba and many more are booked.

Advertisement

Alpine Summer Opening

On June 16th, it is time for this years Alpine Summer Opening in Großarltal valley, Salzburg.

Old customs and traditions remain strong in the Salzburgerland region and every year, a different town hosts this lively festival to mark the official start of the Alpine summer.

This year, the festivities will be held at the Maurach Alm mountain pasture in the Großarltal valley. There will be music, traditional Alpine dances and cuisine.

READ NEXT: 6 great alternatives to Austria's overcrowded tourists hotspots