Klimaticket: How to get your free Austria-wide transport pass

Austria's Climate Ministry announced in a press release that it will roll out its free Klimaticket offer for 18-year-olds on July 1st.

The Klimaticket is a yearly pass that, at €1,095 per year, covers nearly all public transport nationwide. So, for about €3 a day, it's possible to ride from Vienna to Salzburg and around town without any extra expenses. You just hop on the train and go. It's very similar to the popular Jahreskarte, or yearly ticket, in the Viennese public transport, which allows for unlimited travel in public transport within the city for €1 a day.

With the Austria-wide Klimaticket, you not only have access to Vienna's public transport but also to the entire national network. This makes the national pass a valuable option for those who frequently travel across city limits. The subsidised offer is designed to encourage greener travel choices, and the federal government has announced that it will provide one year of Klimaticket for free to every 18-year-old residing in Austria.

Climate Minister Leonore Gewessler described the scheme as a "piece of freedom for young adults" that will start on July 1st. It was previously announced last year, as The Local reported.

How will it work?

All people who have celebrated their 18th birthday since January 1st, 2024 and are registered with their residence in Austria can have the free KlimaTicket Austria issued.

The ticket is then valid for one year—the start of validity can be freely chosen by young adults between their 18th and 21st birthdays.

According to the Climate Ministry, the free KlimaTicket can be easily collected from the official sales and service points.

The government said around 88,000 people are eligible each year, and the authorities are earmarking €120 million for the project.

"Young adults are being introduced to public transport as a logical, environmentally friendly alternative in everyday life. In this way, we want to inspire as many young people as possible to use public transport in the long term," the Ministry added.

How can I pick up my Klimaticket?

The ticket can be applied for at sales outlets from June 3rd, 2024 and will be valid from July 1st. The KlimaTicket must be applied for in person at any KlimaTicket Ö sales and service points (except Wiener Linien).

You must bring an official photo ID, a photo and a residence confirmation (not older than six months). You can find the sales and service partners online at klimaticket.at/partner.