Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Vorarlberg tests "Integration Code" for asylum seekers

Vorarlberg is launching a pilot program aimed at integrating asylum seekers, Der Standard reported. The "Vorarlberg Code" commits participants to German language courses, "values training", and volunteer work.

Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) announced the program will begin in June. While participation is voluntary, the government is considering reducing the monthly €40 allowance for basic needs for those who refuse.

An amendment to the law has already been drafted and could be implemented quickly if the initial trial period sees many refusals. Wallner emphasised that the program is a test and may be adjusted based on the results.

Beer Party leader Marco Pogo steps down as district councillor

Marco Pogo, leader of the Beer Party and candidate for the fall National Council elections, has resigned as a district councillor in Vienna-Simmering.

The Beer Party cites "organisational reasons" for the resignation. A press conference scheduled for the end of May will provide more details.

The news was reported by "Kurier" on Monday, quoting district leader Thomas Steinhart (SPÖ). Pogo's Beer Party achieved 1.8% of the vote and secured eleven district council seats in the 2020 Vienna elections, with Pogo taking one of those seats.

Pogo's resignation is likely tied to his upcoming National Council elections ambitions. The doctor and musician is aiming for parliamentary seats for his Beer Party, following a successful showing in the Vienna presidential election and positive polling numbers that suggest the Beer Party could break into the National Council.

Cellphone service fees could cost providers millions in refunds

Mobile phone providers A1 and Magenta could be liable for millions in refunds after customers successfully challenged service fees in court.

The fees, a flat rate charged annually between €25 and €35, were criticised for a lack of transparency and potentially including unused services. Several lawsuits have resulted in judgements in favour of the customers, with one case already legally binding.

Lawyer Matthias Strohmayer, representing over 1,000 consumers, told Austrian media outlets that customers are entitled to a refund even for past payments. A1, Magenta, and Drei have settled over 250 cases by repaying the fee, but the potential liability is much larger.

The Chamber of Labor (AK) filed a class-action lawsuit in January, arguing that the service fee was unjustified. If successful, this could cost providers up to €500 million.

Austrian Airlines tightens hand luggage checks ahead of summer rush

Austrian Airlines (AUA) is stepping up enforcement of hand luggage regulations in preparation for the busy summer travel season. The airline says passengers have increasingly exceeded weight and size limits, causing delays.

AUA allows hand luggage up to 8kg.

"We've seen a rise in non-compliance with hand luggage rules," said AUA spokesperson Anita Kiefer. "This delays flights as extra bags take longer to stow." Safety concerns regarding heavy bags onboard are also a factor.

The stricter controls aim for "smooth operations and on-time departures," Kiefer added. Passengers caught exceeding the limits will face additional fees higher than regular check-in baggage charges.

