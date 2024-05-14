REVEALED: The most affordable districts to live in Vienna

Advertisement

The most popular districts for living in Vienna are not always the best for your wallet. Luckily, many of Vienna’s more affordable ones also offer charm, cultural happenings, vibrant markets, necessary facilities, and closeness to nature.

Here, we list 8 of Vienna’s more affordable districts.

Simmering

Simmering, located in the southeast of Vienna, is one of the city's most affordable districts for living.

If you want to buy an apartment, you will pay an average of €4,317 per square meter, which is currently the lowest price in Vienna. If you plan to rent, you will also pay one of the lower prices in the city, with an average of €17.97 per square meter.

The district offers a mix of industry and green spaces, with many parks spread out within the district. One of the most famous parks in the area is Kurpark Oberlaa, a large park with small lakes and a spa facility, Therme Wien.

The district is also home to the famous Zentralfriedhof, Vienna's central cemetery, where many famous people are buried, such as the composers Beethoven, Brahms, and Strauss. The large cemetery is also a popular place to visit for walks and to enjoy nature in its greener areas.

The district's main street is Simmering Hauptstraße, and along the street, you find everything you need in terms of grocery shops, restaurants, cafes, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and other stores for whatever you may need. There are also many schools, sports areas, and parks in the neighbourhood.

If you want to experience culture, you can visit the Simmering Cultural Centre (Kulturverein Simmering), where different workshops, art exhibitions, and performances take place.

Simmering is well-connected, and the city centre can be reached in only 10-15 minutes with the U3 subway line.

Hernals

Hernals is another district in Vienna that offers affordable living. It is currently the district where you can get the lowest rents possible, paying an average of €17.16 per square meter. If you plan to buy, the average price is €6,732 per square meter.

The district is characterised by its many residential buildings, parks, swimming halls, libraries, and proximity to the Vienna Woods (Wienerwald). Hernals is known for its relaxed atmosphere and is popular among families and those who enjoy a calm lifestyle while still living relatively close to the city centre.

The district offers a mix of different housing options, with traditional Viennese buildings (Altbau) and newer developments. If you live in the area, you will have everything you need close by, such as schools, shops, and healthcare facilities.

The Jörgerbad swimming hall, the beautiful Schwarzenbergpark, and Stadtwanderweg 3 (one of the city's hiking paths) are all popular places within the district of Hernals.

Favoriten

Favoriten is one of the largest districts in Vienna and offers a diverse range of affordable housing options, including apartments and smaller houses. If you want you want to rent in the area, you pay an average of €20.08 per square meter. If you plan to buy, the average price is €5,493 per square meter.

The district is known for its multicultural atmosphere and offers a mix of shops, markets, and restaurants. If you want to try Vienna's probably most famous döner, you should visit Ferhat Döner, on Favoritenstraße, in the centre of the district.

Favoriten also offers many large parks and green spaces where you can go for walks and do sports. One of the most popular ones is Erholungsgebiet Wienerberg, a large leisure area with lakes and different trails for cycling and walking. It is a popular place to relax, have a picnic, or just walk around.

Recently, a new and more modern living area of Favoriten has opened up and expanded. It is close to Vienna's main station and offers modern buildings for renting and buying, surrounded by many parks and green areas, such as Motorikpark which also offers a playground for children.

Brigittenau

Brigittenau is located in the northwestern part of Vienna, near the Danube River. Here, you can enjoy walking and cycling surrounded by water and greenery.

If you are thinking about renting in the area, you pay an average of €19.11 per square meter. If you want to buy, the average price is €5,345 per square meter.

The district offers both old and new apartments at decent prices, as well as many parks and closeness to green spaces.

The famous park Augarten is partly located in the district. It is a great place to visit if you want to spend some time among trees, plants, and flowers or if you want to go to a concert, exhibition, or other type of performance since both Augarten Palace and Augarten Art Studios are in the park.

If you prefer to experience more nature, you are also close to Donauinsel, where you can enjoy some sporty activities, a swim, or maybe a picnic.

If you live in Brigittenau, you are near the city centre and have easy access to shops, restaurants, pharmacies, and other necessities.

Ottakring

Ottakring is a diverse district located in the western part of Vienna. It is known for its multicultural atmosphere and its many restaurants, shops, and markets. The average rental price in the area is €18.65 per square meter, while the average buying price is €5,677 per square meter.

The district is famous for its lively Ottakringer Straße, with plenty of shops and restaurants, as well as the famous Yppenplatz. Yppenplatz is a beautiful square in Ottakring where you can go to enjoy some coffee or food or to check out the popular multicultural market "Brunnenmarkt" open in the evenings and on Saturdays. Here, you can find everything from homemade falafel to living room carpets.

Ottakring is also home to the historic Ottakringer Brewery, which has been producing Ottakringer beer since the 19th century. The brewery is constantly open to visitors due to different festivals, events and fairs.

The district is also home to the historical Wilhelminenberg Palace, situated on a hill on the outskirts of Ottakring and offering great views of Vienna.

Living in Ottakring gives you easy access to the Vienna Woods (Wienerwald), where you can enjoy nature, go hiking or cycling, or simply just relax while admiring the views of the city in the distance.

Rudolfsheim Funfhaus

Rudolfsheim is a residential and quite affordable district located in the western part of Vienna. It is an upcoming area, and its popularity has increased during the last couple of years, probably due to its many markets, alternative shops, cultural happenings, and green areas. The average price for renting in the area is €18.94 per square meter, and the price for buying is €5,329 per square meter. Rudolfsheim is a multicultural district where you can enjoy some great coffee places, restaurants, and markets. It is also easy to find great local Turkish bakeries and Balkan supermarkets. One of the most popular places in the district is the famous Meiselmarkt, a market offering a wide range of fresh products, meats, cheeses, vegetables, and other things. This market is a gathering point for many locals in the area. While living in Rudolfsheim, you are also close to many green spaces, such as the large park Auer-Welsbach Park and, of course, Vienna Woods (Wienerwald), which is only a bike ride or short tram ride away from the district's most populated areas. Many festivals and markets are being organised in Rudolfsheim, such as smaller food festivals, district festivals and literature festivals.

Meidling

If you are searching for a home in an affordable and quiet area, Meidling might be just right for you. Located in the southwest of central Vienna, Meidling offers many green spaces, historical spots, and easy public transport connections to Vienna's more central parts.

The average price for renting in Meidling is €17.59 per square meter, and the price for buying is €5,609 per square meter.

Living in Meidling is convenient for many; you have everything you need in terms of shops, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and markets. You can also get fresh vegetables and other groceries and bargains from Meidlinger Markt, a traditional market in the area where many locals tend to meet.

The district is home to the famous Schönbrunn Palace, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, where you can go for walks, picnics, or just admire the palaces and gardens.

Meidling is also close to Vienna Woods, where you can enjoy nature and go for a walk, hike, or bike ride.

Liesing

Liesing is an affordable and calm district in the southern part of Vienna. It is a great place to live if you like to be close to nature.

The district has many green areas, such as Eichwiese Gutenbach and Maurerwald, where you can enjoy time in pure nature. Liesing is also close to Lainzer Tiergarten, a famous and large nature reserve and wildlife park.

Living in the district is convenient, with easy access to shops, restaurants, healthcare facilities, and other essential services.

Every spring, Liesing invites locals and visitors to its annual cultural festival. It celebrates the district's cultural diversity and community spirit and offers many activities, events, music, and food.

Even though it is slightly further away from Vienna than the districts mentioned above, public transport works very well. It only takes around 25 minutes to reach Vienna Central Station from Liesing's central parts.

