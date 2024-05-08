Five unforgettable locations for camping in Austria

Advertisement

Austrian summers are usually hot, and for many, they offer a great opportunity to camp in the country's beautiful nature, whether this means close to a lake, a historical town or maybe in the mountains.

Even though wild camping is generally illegal in Austria, there are plenty of beautiful camping sites where you can pitch your tent and at the same time enjoy some comfortable facilities such as showers.

Austria offers many great locations to choose from, and here we list five of the most beautiful and interesting.

Lake Neusiedl

Located in Burgenland, in the eastern part of Austria, Lake Neusiedl is a great place for camping with many different camping sites surrounding the lake.

The lake is also a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a famous destination for cycling, swimming, windsurfing, sailing, or just relaxing.

If you want to enjoy some culture during your stay, you can visit Burgenland's capital, Eisenstadt, known for its charm and historic sites, such as Esterházy Palace and the Haydn House, the former residence of the famous composer Joseph Haydn.

Some of the most beautiful camping sites in the area are Strandcamping Podersdorf and Storchencamp Camping Rust, both located directly on the lake's shore.

Salzkammergut

The Salzkammergut region in Salzburg is famous for its beautiful nature, especially for its many crystal-clear lakes surrounded by mountains.

The region also has many cute and historical villages worth a visit, such as the famous Hallstatt or maybe the lesser-known but equally beautiful Strobl or Traunkirchen.

Advertisement

Salzkammergut is a great destination for spending your holiday if you want to cycle around, go on a boat ride, swim, hike, climb, or learn about the historical villages.

Two camping sites worth checking out are Berau am Wolfgangsee and Camp MondSeeLand, both located at two of the region's most beautiful lakes.

Salzkammergut is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Photo by Uta Scholl on Unsplash

Tyrol

The state of Tyrol, located in the western part of Austria, is an ideal destination for those who love mountains, lakes, and nature. In this region, you will find some of Austria's highest mountains, such as Grossglockner, standing at 3,798 meters.

Tyrol is a great destination for mountain sports such as climbing, hiking, and biking. You can also explore the region's historical villages or relax in one of the many spas.

Additionally, you can try some of the region's typical dishes, such as Tiroler Gröstl, a traditional dish made with pan-fried potatoes, onions, and leftover meat.

Some camping sites worth exploring are Camping Aufenfeld in Zillertal Valley and Terassencamping Schlossberg Itter at the foot of the Hohe Salve mountain.

Tyrol is home to some of Austria's tallest mountains. Photo by Uta Scholl on Unsplash

Carinthia

The state of Carinthia in the south of Austria offers many different camping sites among mountains and crystal-clear lakes, such as Lake Wörthersee and Lake Millstätter See. The region is also close to Slovenia and Italy if you would like to go there for a day trip.

Carinthia is a great location if you are an outdoor enthusiast who wants to enjoy swimming, hiking, climbing, and cycling.

Klagenfurt is the capital of the region and a beautiful city that offers a lot of culture, with different museums, markets, restaurants, and coffee places.

While camping in Carinthia, it could be a great idea to choose a camping site with direct access to a lake, such as Camping Anderwald at Lake Fakker or Camping Wörthersee/Klagenfurt if you want to enjoy both the lake and the city.

Styria

Styria is located in the south-eastern part of Austria and is a great place to enjoy camping in beautiful nature.

Areas like Gesäuse National Park and Schladming-Dachstein offer camping sites surrounded by high mountains and lakes, where you can enjoy hiking, climbing, biking, swimming, or just relaxing.

Advertisement

The region is famous for its many bike paths, pumpkin oil and wines, especially white wines like Sauvignon Blanc and Gelber Muskateller.

Some camping sites in the region worth checking out are Campingplatz Forstgarten in Gesäuse National Park and Camping Rothenfels in Oberwoelz.

Did we miss your favourite spot? Let us know where you like to go camping in Austria in the comments below.