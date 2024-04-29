Vienna police investigating possible 'threat' to Donau Zentrum shopping centre

Advertisement

The Vienna police confirmed they are investigating a non-specified threat to the Donau Zentrum shopping centre, located in the Austrian capital's 22nd district, a spokesperson told The Local.

On Monday, pictures of an alleged internal document sent by the shopping centre to tenants circulated on social media and messaging apps. The document stated there was a "threat against the Westfield Donau Zentrum for April 30, 2024". It stated that the authorities had been working to identify suspects since yesterday.

"The source of the threat is a photo circulating online", the statement said without giving further details. "If we receive additional information or specifications, we will immediately inform you", it added.

"There is currently no reason for you as an employee to worry as we are strictly following police guidelines", the document said. It was signed by Petra Prissnitz, deputy centre manager. The Local reached out to Donau Zentrum media representatives but did not receive any response.

The Vienna police did confirm the veracity of the statement and added, "We are aware of the matter and are investigating", they replied after an inquiry on their official social media channels. The Local reached out to the press office for further clarification, but has not yet received a response.