Everything that changes in Austria in May 2024

Possible strikes and protests

As workers and companies continue negotiating the updates to their collective agreements, strikes within sectors that have yet to reach a deal are possible.

The collective bargaining negotiations on wages for almost 50,000 employees in the chemical industry are the main ones continuing in early May. The good news is that workers of Austrian Airlines and the company reached a deal avoiding strikes until at least 2026, so one of the sectors with the highest disruptive potential has calmed down this month.

Even if there are no strikes, Vienna is bound to see some traffic disruption. The climate protection group Last Generation has announced a new wave of protests in the Austrian capital. These protests could lead to road closures and traffic diversions, particularly in the city centre and major traffic, potentially affecting your travel plans.

The group said the protests would start on May 4th at 10 am in front of the parliament, followed by actions on May 7th, 8th, and 10th. This time, the protests will "go beyond mere traffic blockades", a spokesperson told Austrian media without giving further details.

Coalition talks for a new government in Innsbruck

After election results put Johannes Anzengruber (a former centre-right ÖVP member running with this own list) as the new mayor in the Tyrol capital, May will be the month when most coalition negotiations take place. These negotiations are significant as they will determine the city's governance and policy direction. He has already announced that he will hold conversations with all parties.

The Greens, the parliamentary group with the most votes in the municipal council, were invited first.

When asked about possible coalition combinations after his election victory, Anzengruber was evasive. He said he wanted to work with those who put party politics aside in favour of the city's interests.

Austria's candidate to perform in the semi-final of the Eurovision

Austria's representative at this year's Eurovision Song Contest, Kaleen, is gearing up for her big debut. The 29-year-old singer will compete in the second semi-final on May 9th with her disco anthem "We Will Rave."

After landing in Malmö, Kaleen will begin rehearsals at the Malmö Arena. Starting May 1st, she will refine her performance through three rehearsals. Then, on May 5th, she will join other participants at the turquoise carpet ceremony.

The real competition kicks off on May 8th with a full dress rehearsal, followed by the live second semi-final on May 9th. Here, viewers will determine who advances to the final on May 11th. It's important to note that the voting system for the semi-finals is different from the final, with juries out of the picture. This means that Kaleen must secure a spot in the top 10 qualifiers based solely on viewer votes, which could be a challenging task.

Bookmakers seem optimistic about Austria's chances. Odds currently place Kaleen at an 82 percent chance of reaching the finals, ranking 8th in the semi-final predictions. She even sits at 12th place in overall Eurovision predictions, putting her well in the competition's top half.

Holidays galore

Austria will celebrate International Workers’ Day on May 1st, and the Tag der Arbeit or Der Erste Mai, as the day is known in German, falls on a Wednesday this year.

On Thursday, May 9th, the country will have an official holiday celebrating Jesus’ ascent into heaven (Ascension), the aptly named Christi Himmelfahrt.

Additionally, on Monday, May 20th, Austria celebrates Whit Monday, which is also an official federal holiday. And finally, on Thursday, May 30th, Austrians celebrate Corpus Christi, another religious (and official federal) holiday.

Of course, not every Christian holiday is an official day off in Austria (i.e. Good Friday), but prepare to do your grocery shopping ahead because most stores and supermarkets will be closed on these days.

