Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

EU Parliament to condemn FPÖ's alleged Russian ties in resolution

Today, the European Parliament is poised to denounce the far-right FPÖ's alleged closeness to Russia amid fresh accusations of Russian interference in the European Parliament and upcoming EU elections, broadcaster ORF reported.

According to a draft resolution obtained by APA, the European People's Party, the Social Democrats, the Liberals, and the Greens are expected to endorse the resolution at midday, according to information from the EU Parliament.

The draft resolution expresses concern over the Austrian espionage case involving former Austrian intelligence officer Egisto Ott, who is accused of spying for Russia and unlawfully accessing personal data from police databases, including the transfer of mobile phone data of former high-ranking Austrian officials to the Russian secret service. Ott is said to have close ties to FPÖ politician Hans-Jörg Jenewein.

Additionally, the resolution reiterates the condemnation of political partnerships between far-right parties in Europe and the Russian leadership, citing the FPÖ, the AfD, and Marine Le Pen's French Rassemblement National as examples.

Moreover, it emphasises Russia's systematic efforts to engage with far-right and far-left parties to garner support from institutional actors in the Union, thus legitimising its illegal and criminal activities.

The resolution expresses outrage at the involvement of Members of the European Parliament in a pro-Russian media organisation, Voice of Europe. The controversial Czech news portal faced accusations of Russian propaganda and was expelled from the Czech Republic.

Hong Kong gallery HomeArt snapped up the "Bildnis Fraeulein Lieser" ("Portrait of Miss Lieser"), which was commissioned by a wealthy Jewish industrialist's family and painted by the symbolist master Klimt in 1917, shortly before his death.

The unfinished portrait of a dark-haired woman was likely last seen at a Viennese exhibition in 1925 until it reemerged this year when Viennese auction house im Kinsky announced its sale.

ÖBB boosts services for May Day weekend travel rush

Austrian Federal Railways (ÖBB) is adding extra trains to southern and western routes starting this Friday in anticipation of the May Day public holiday. These additional services will provide 6,700 more seats for travellers.

ÖBB recommends booking seats in advance, especially for peak travel days. The good news is that reservations for regular services can be fully refunded up to 15 days before departure. For cancellations within 14 days of travel, passengers will still receive a 50% refund.

More information and the additional train options are HERE.

Swan boom creates headaches in Upper Austria

The idyllic scenery of Vöcklabruck and Steyr-Land districts faces a feathery foe: swans. Their growing population is overwhelming agricultural land and polluting bathing areas, particularly around Lake Attersee, broadcaster ORF reported.

Farmers are bearing the brunt of the problem. Swans devour aquatic plants and graze extensively on meadows in communities like Nußdorf, Seewalchen, and Attersee. According to the Vöcklabruck district authority, their droppings make the land unusable for grazing, leading to costly disposal. The sheer volume is staggering, with swans consuming up to four kilograms of plants and producing a proportional amount of waste daily.

New regulations aim to curb the issue. The Upper Austrian Hunting Act prohibits the public from feeding swans, such as with bread. The district authority urges residents to comply to prevent further problems. The high concentration of waterfowl faeces also creates an environment ideal for cercariae, a harmless but irritating skin parasite prevalent during warmer months.

While not endangered, swans are a protected species in Austria, categorised as a huntable game with year-round protection. Culling is only considered a last resort after authorised deterrence measures fail.

Family hospitalised in Obertrum after cannabis Mishap

A family of six from Obertrum, Flachgau, landed in the hospital on Monday evening under mysterious circumstances. Initial concerns of gas or food poisoning were quickly ruled out.

The family was admitted to Salzburg hospitals after experiencing acute poisoning symptoms. Emergency responders were called, and leftover food samples were sent for testing. However, after initial suspicion of food poisoning, a surprising revelation emerged.

According to reports, neither gas nor food was to blame. Investigators now believe the family unknowingly consumed cannabis, leading to an overdose. The delayed effect caused alarm during dinner, leaving half-eaten plates behind. Adults in the family experienced symptoms, but a three-year-old child remained unaffected.

Authorities initially suspected a case of mistaken identity with a poisonous plant, but the investigation shifted towards drugs on Wednesday. While the source of the cannabis remains unclear, police are not currently investigating foul play.

The family has since returned home, but legal repercussions are a possibility as investigators determine if all members willingly consumed the substance, with the eldest being 72 years old.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.