8 exciting events taking place in Vienna this May

Spring is already here, and there are things happening in most parts of Austria's capital. Here, we list eight great events that you should not miss out on.

Vienna Pride Festival

On May 25th, it is time for this year's Vienna Pride Festival, a colourful celebration which goes on until June 9th with the Rainbow Parade on June 8th being the main highlight. The parade is expected to attract more than 300,000 people who will celebrate and demonstrate together.

Other highlights during the weeks are the Pride Run on June 7th, and the Pride Village which will take place from the 6th to the 8th of June, on Rathausplatz, for the first time after a four-year break. The Pride Village will offer many different LGBTQ+ community activities and events.

Wiener Festwochen

This festival is one of Europe's major cultural festivals and takes place from May 17th to June 23rd. It offers a mix of international theatre, music, and performances, attracting visitors from around the world.

It is an innovative festival with both established artists and newcomers, and the different performances take place all over the city.

Some of the festivals events are completely free, while for others, you have to pay. All information is available here. If you go to a performance just before it starts, you might be able to get your hands on a standing ticket, which costs around €4.

A theatre performance during Vienna's Festival Weeks. (Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP)

GENUSS-FESTIVAL

This annual food and beverage festival in Stadtpark offers a wide range of delicious foods, beverages, and other products from Austria's different regions.

The festival takes place from the 10th to the 12th of May and is a great place to go if you want to try some local delicacies, talk to local producers or winemakers, or simply bring some good food or products home.

Apart from eating and buying tasty products, the festival also offers live music, workshops, and cooking demonstrations.

Fanzineist Vienna Art Book and Zine Fair

From the 10th to the 12th of May the Fanzineist Vienna Art Book & Zine Fair takes place in Akademie der bildenden Künste. The event is an annual gathering of independent publishers in Vienna. The fair focuses on self-published works in art, design, literature, and culture. It offers a platform for artists, writers, and publishers to present and sell their creations. As a visitor, you can enjoy exhibitions, workshops, concerts, and talks, as well as looking around and maybe buy some books, zines, prints, and other items. Advertisement

Festival #wienliebe

From the 24th to the 26th of May, the new festival #wienliebe will take place on Rathausplatz. Here, you can enjoy the best of Viennese cuisine, crafts, and music.

A significant focus of the festival is on Viennese cuisine, the Viennese coffee house, and Heurigen culture. Famous Viennese restaurants will be serving their specialties and typical Viennese handicrafts will be sold and presented, including jewellery, textiles and food grown within the city.

You can enter the festival for free.

Edelstoff Design Market

In Marx Hall, on May 4th and 5th, The Edelstoff design market presents international and Austrian designs.

During the two days, 150 designers will present their accessories, fashion, jewellery, product design, and art.

The design fair is a great opportunity to support local creativity, meet designers, discover new trends, and enjoy some good food, which is also available at the event.

Many of the designers present sustainable and innovative alternatives to existing products.

Vienna Comix

Do you like comics? Then this event is something you should prioritise on the 25th to the 26th of May. This annual festival celebrates comic book culture. Here you can meet like-minded people, writers, and creators.

The event offers screenings, workshops, presentations, and if you want to buy a Luke Skywalker mini-figure, that is also possible.

The festival takes place in METAStadt, and a one-day ticket costs €14, while a two-day ticket costs €18. You can buy them here.

Participants dressing up at Vienna Comix. AFP PHOTO ALEXANDER KLEIN (Photo by ALEXANDER KLEIN / AFP)

Secessions Exhibition

This exhibition takes place at Wien Museum May 23rd to October 13th. It explores Vienna's cultural history around 1900, focusing on the secessionist movements in Munich, Berlin, and Vienna.

The exhibition presents works rom famous artists such as Gustav Klimt and offers an overview of the secessionist era and its artistic significance.

A ticket costs €12 and can be bought online.

