Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Children Under Seven Now Largest Group of Asylum Seekers in Austria

Children under seven are the new face of asylum seekers in Austria, as Der Standard reported. Nearly a third of applications in the first quarter came from this age group. The overall number of applicants is down by 32 percent compared to last year.

The Ministry of Interior credits this decline to "successful anti-smuggling efforts". In Burgenland, a critical border region, apprehensions are down from 1,150 in March 2023 to only 36 this year.

However, family reunification is playing a more significant role. Minors now make up over half of all applicants (53 percent), and the proportion of female applicants has risen significantly (46 percent compared to 24 percent in 2023). Syrians are the largest single nationality, with a high chance of receiving protection (only 30 percent rejected).

Over 3,700 cases, primarily for Syrians, received positive outcomes, and over 5,300 people were granted asylum or subsidiary protection in the first quarter.

Deportations remain high, with over 1,700 removals. Slovaks, Turks, and Hungarians were most affected, with Turks often leaving voluntarily. Notably, 39 percent of those deported had committed crimes.

Meanwhile, over 3,400 Ukrainians have registered for temporary protection under a special ordinance.

Where in Austria do locals ‘hate’ tourists?

Salzburg implements a tourism concept to limit day-trippers, a restaurant owner in Carinthia bans tourists from his dining tables, and locals in Hallstatt build a wall to hinder tourists from taking selfies, blaming them for lowering the quality of life for residents in the area.

Lower Austria Holds Large-Scale Exercise to Protect Critical Infrastructure

Over 850 personnel are participating in a four-day exercise codenamed "Kopal24" in Lower Austria, broadcaster ORF reported. The focus is safeguarding critical infrastructure and ensuring a stable energy supply during potential crises.

The exercise involves close collaboration between the Lower Austrian Police and Military Commands. It aims to refine communication and cooperation protocols for hundreds of emergency responders. This includes establishing clear lines of authority and ensuring smooth execution under pressure.

"Protecting critical infrastructure is paramount in the face of evolving threats," said Roland Scherscher, Head of the State Office for State Protection and Counter-Extremism (LSE), which manages the exercise.

"Kopal24" is also the Austrian Armed Forces' largest militia deployment in Lower Austria this year. Soldiers from the Jägerbataillon Niederösterreich, the Pionierkompanie Niederösterreich, and the Jägerkompanie Tulln form a significant part of the exercise force.

The scenario simulates a security police assistance operation, with the military bolstering police presence during a sustained threat. Soldiers will receive practical training in police deployment tactics led by operational trainers.

Advertisement

Four Germans Face Charges for Nazi Salute, Propaganda at Hitler's Birthplace

Four young German tourists, two women and two men, were arrested in Braunau, Austria, over the weekend for alleged Nazi glorification.

The group, aged 24 to 31, were photographed posing in front of Hitler's birthplace, with at least one individual giving a Hitler salute. They reportedly placed flowers on the building and took photos before being apprehended by police.

Braunau authorities maintain heightened vigilance around April 20th, Hitler's birthday. A search of their phones revealed content linked to National Socialism, leading to charges against all four.

Advertisement

Retired Police Officer Spreads Hate Speech on Facebook

A retired Austrian police officer identified only as "M." has been revealed to be sharing a disturbing amount of racist, anti-Semitic, and pro-Nazi content on his Facebook page.

The platform "Stop the Right" discovered M.'s activity after he befriended a known "Reichsbürger" (a far-right group denying the legitimacy of the modern German state). M. regularly shares content denying the Holocaust, equating Ukrainian President Zelensky with Hitler, and demonising refugees and immigrants.

Among his over 3,700 contacts are prominent politicians from the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), some with ties to neo-Nazi groups. A retired high-ranking military officer, Robert Brieger, even commented on one of M.'s posts promoting a revisionist view of history. Brieger has not responded to requests for comment, Der Standard reported.

The Styrian Provincial Police Directorate claims M. "did not attract negative attention" during his service but acknowledges retired officers still represent the force publicly.

"Stop the Right" intends to file a report, potentially leading to legal action or jeopardising M.'s pension. This case highlights the need for vigilance against extremist views within positions of authority.

Advertisement

Austria to See Early Summer Return by Week's End

Despite a frosty start with a chance of local frost tonight, Austria can expect a shift towards warmer weather by mid-week.

Sunshine will peek through on Monday, especially in the east, but clouds and rain will linger in the west and southwest. There's a chance of snow down to 900 meters. Highs will range from 6 to 12 degrees Celsius.

Tuesday and Wednesday will see widespread rain and snow, with the snow line fluctuating around 800 to 1200 meters. The heaviest precipitation is expected north of the Alps and in eastern regions. Temperatures will remain cool, with highs between 4 and 12 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will offer some sunny breaks with a chance of isolated showers. Winds will pick up in the northeast. Highs will climb to 8 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Austria transitions to a southwesterly airflow on Friday, bringing sunshine and dry conditions. Southerly winds will blow in the south while the rest of the country experiences light breezes. Temperatures will finally feel like early summer, with highs reaching 12 to 17 degrees Celsius.

If you have any questions about life in Austria, ideas for articles, or news tips for The Local, you can contact us at [email protected] or leave a comment below.