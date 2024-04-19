Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Austrian Political Parties Fined for Illegal Donations and Reporting Issues

Austria's Independent Party Transparency Senate (UPTS) has fined three major political parties: the ÖVP, SPÖ, and Greens.

The ÖVP received the highest total fine of €35,400 for failing to report donations or reporting them late. The SPÖ faces a €53,100 penalty for illegal donations and late reporting. The Greens were fined €13,600 for their first offence of an illegal donation.

The SPÖ's largest fine (€37,500) stemmed from an illegal donation to the Graz SPÖ branch routed through a party-funded magazine. The UPTS ruled this violated campaign finance laws.

The ÖVP was fined €15,000 for failing to disclose income and expenses from the Tyrolean Young Farmers' Association, which the UPTS considers an extension of the ÖVP.

The Greens' fine involved using funds from their parliamentary club to support the federal party after losing National Council representation. While the funds were eventually repaid, missing interest payments resulted in a penalty.

The ÖVP plans to appeal the ruling regarding the Tyrolean Young Farmers' Association. The Greens have not commented publicly on their fine.

First TBE Case this Year Already been Recorded in Vorarlberg

Vorarlberg has its first case of Tick-Borne Encephalitis (TBE) this year, according to regional health director Wolfgang Grabher, ORF reported. This is considered an early onset, prompting calls for awareness and vaccination.

TBE is a viral infection affecting the brain and meninges, transmitted through tick bites. While rare, it can be fatal. Last year, Vorarlberg saw 12 TBE cases. This year's first case in mid-April highlights the potential for early activity.

"Vaccination is a simple and effective way to prevent TBE," stressed Grabher.

Prisoner Returns After Escape from Korneuburg Prison

A 23-year-old prisoner who escaped from Korneuburg prison on Tuesday returned voluntarily on Thursday evening. The inmate, who had been nearing the end of his sentence, disappeared from the prison, sparking a search. The authorities are investigating the circumstances of the escape.

Neighbour Attacked with Hammer in Vienna

A 40-year-old man in Vienna's Floridsdorf district attacked his 33-year-old neighbour with a hammer on Thursday morning. The attack occurred around 10:45 am in an apartment building on Siemensstraße.

The assailant forced his way into the victim's apartment and struck him several times on the head and upper body. The victim managed to escape and call for help.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect had damaged his apartment and destroyed the hammer. After refusing to comply with police orders to exit, officers entered the residence and arrested the man.

The victim received medical attention but was not seriously injured. A motive for the attack remains unclear, but the suspect's history of drug offences suggests possible substance influence. Both parties are yet to be questioned. The arrested man faces a restraining order, a temporary weapons ban, and potential charges.

Austria's EU Membership Viewed Positively by Majority, but Decreasing: Study

A recent study conducted by the Linz-based IMAS Institute revealed that Austria's membership in the European Union (EU) remains significant for more than half of the population despite a noticeable decline in positive sentiment.

Released just under two months before the EU elections, the study found that 45 percent of respondents believed that Austria's EU membership brought more advantages than disadvantages. However, a notable 22 percent expressed support for leaving the EU.

The study, conducted through personal interviews with 1,055 residents aged 16 and over in February, highlighted a declining trend in positive attitudes towards EU membership. While 54 percent of respondents considered EU membership very or fairly important, this figure was down from 60 percent in 2022. Similarly, only 47 percent of respondents felt fully European, a significant drop from 62 percent in 2019.

The study also revealed a shift in perceptions regarding the benefits of EU membership. While 45 percent viewed membership positively, 28 percent remained sceptical, believing that the disadvantages would outweigh the advantages. Notably, 22 percent expressed support for leaving the EU, 24 percent were undecided, and 53 percent favoured remaining within the EU.

Austrian Armed Forces to Conduct Critical Infrastructure Protection Exercise

The Austrian Armed Forces will be conducting a large-scale exercise called "Kopal24" from April 22nd to 26th. The exercise will focus on practising the protection of critical infrastructure such as power plants, hospitals, and substations.

The scenario involves an anarchist group attempting to disrupt energy supplies. Hundreds of soldiers alongside militia units will be deployed to secure these vital installations. Local police and civilian property operators will also be involved, aiming to refine cooperation during such situations.

This exercise comes amid warnings from Austria's Office for the Protection of the Constitution regarding potential hybrid threats. Colonel Michael Lippert, currently leading the troops on an interim basis, stressed the importance of "Kopal24" in training for coordinated responses to safeguard the Austrian population.

