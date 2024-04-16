What we know so far about Austria's new €2,000 grant for home improvements

Advertisement

Austria's federal government had announced plans to avoid a housing crisis in the country, with measures including cheap loans, new builds and tax deductions announced, as The Local reported in February.

One of the measures announced was a so-called Handwerkerbonus, or a "tradesperson bonus,” set up to incentivise people to do more construction work and renovations in their homes. It was announced that in 2024 and 2025, anyone commissioning tradespeople would be able to claim €2,000 in grants from the federal government.

Even though the bonus was much publicised at the time, little was known about the application process. However, Austria's Ministry of Economics has finalised the details and guidelines for the bonus, as Austrian media reported.

READ ALSO: How Austria’s new plans to avoid a housing crisis will affect residents

Online requests from July

From July 15th, people in Austria will be able to apply for the Handwerkerbonus online through a dedicated website that will be online "soon." People will be able to submit invoices retroactively, and any work done by a craftsperson from March 1st will be eligible for reimbursement.

According to the daily Der Standard, the online application will be "quite simple." For reimbursement, people will have to upload the worker's invoice and fill in their details, such as name, address, and bank account number (IBAN). An ID-Austria registration or photo ID upload will be used for identification.

The federal government is earmarking €300 million for the bonus.

Advertisement

How much will be reimbursed?

Householders can claim up to a maximum of €2,000 - but you can only claim up to 20 percent of the total invoice amount, as the government had announced. People can apply twice, once in 2024 and once in 2025.

The application is also per person, so a household with two people could apply for up to € 4,000, for example. Additionally, several smaller invoices can be combined into one - with a lower limit of €50.

READ ALSO: How self-employed people in Austria can get a €100 bonus from social security

The grants can be claimed by anyone who has had work done, you do not need to own your own home - although tenants will need approval from their landlord for any major works.

Advertisement

What type of work counts for the bonus?

The applications are very broad, and many types of "craftmanship" work could be reimbursed. This includes new tiles on the terrace, renovation of the façade, or new paint in the children's rooms, as Der Standard reported.

Labour services in connection with house construction are also eligible for subsidies under the guidelines.

“The bonus is intended to support people who have manual work carried out and also to benefit the regional economy such as installation or electrician companies, roofing companies or builders", said August WÖginger, a government parliament member.