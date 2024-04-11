Two skiers die in Austria avalanche in Tyrol

Advertisement

"Four off-piste skiers were buried in the avalanche. Two of them were found dead," Tyrol police said.

A third was rescued and flown to hospital, while the condition of a fourth person found was not immediately clear, they added.

The 17 were on an excursion near the ski resort of Soelden, together with four Austrian guides, when the avalanche occurred.

Avalanches are a recurring threat in Europe's mountain ranges and have claimed hundreds of lives in recent decades.

About 20 people on average have died annually over the past 10 years in Austria, a top Alpine winter sports destination.