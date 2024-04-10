When can I take my holidays after starting a new job in Austria?

Advertisement

Starting a new job can be both exciting and daunting, particularly when it comes to understanding company policies, including vacation time. One common issue is when exactly employees can take their holidays after starting a new job in Austria.

Firstly, the good news is that Austria has a generous holiday allowance. Workers usually get at least 25 days of paid holiday leave, which can rise in some instances, such as if you have been an employer for 25 years (not necessarily in the same company).

In Austria, vacation time allocation for new employees typically follows a structured process governed by company policies, labour laws, and the specific collective agreement that applies to certain professions.

According to labour regulations, employees in Austria accrue vacation days gradually over the course of the year. However, the specifics may vary depending on the company's policies and the terms of employment.

You'll have to wait for your probationary period to be over

Employers in Austria often require new employees to complete a probationary period before becoming eligible for paid time off. This probationary period allows both the employee and the employer to assess mutual suitability and integration into the workplace.

During this time, employees may still accrue vacation days but may only be able to use them once the probationary period is completed.

During your first six months as a full-time worker, you are entitled to two days of paid leave for each month worked. This means that after working for one month (usually the probationary month), you can take two days off; after working for two, you can take four days off, and so on, but you can’t use your full 25-day allowance in these first six months.

This no longer applies after six months, and you can use your allowance whenever you agree with your employer.

Can my boss dictate my holiday days?

Generally, your employer cannot force you to take a holiday on a specific date. Still, they might have company-wide holidays in addition to your allowance (for example, many companies offer Christmas to New Year’s Eve as holidays). There may be general guidelines, such as ensuring that not everyone takes the same two weeks off work. So, he could deny a holiday request.

On the other hand, in Austria, you have the right to choose one day when your employer cannot refuse your holiday request.

This is particularly useful if you want a religious holiday off work, to plan a family occasion, or to simply celebrate your birthday. You need to agree to this in writing with your employer at least three months before the date.