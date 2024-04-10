Today in Austria: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Austrian Airlines (AUA) labor negotiations continue amidst impasse

Negotiations surrounding the collective agreement for AUA cabin crew are set to resume on Tuesday, with the 20th round of talks scheduled for Wednesday. Both parties have opted to maintain confidentiality regarding the current status of the negotiations.

However, indications suggest that a compromise between the cabin crew's demands and the airline's proposals has yet to be reached. The AUA on-board works council and the union are advocating for aligning AUA salaries with those of the German parent company Lufthansa, which would entail a potential increase of up to 40 percent.

In contrast, management is offering an increase of up to 18 percent for pilots and flight attendants over two years, with co-pilots potentially seeing a 28 percent raise. Management asserts that raising salaries beyond these figures could render many AUA routes financially unsustainable.

Recent strikes and works meetings organised by the Vida union and the in-flight works council have intensified the pressure on management. The repercussions have been significant, with hundreds of flights cancelled, resulting in an estimated financial loss of 24 million euros for the airline. Roman Hebenstreit, head of Vida, has criticised AUA management for incorporating bonus components into their offers that may never materialise.

Styria to face shortage of dentists

Styria is facing a looming crisis in dental care as an increasing number of dentists are set to retire in the next decade, ORF reported. With 160 dentists expected to retire in the next ten years, filling these positions has become critical. However, the current shortage of dentists exacerbates the situation, with many advertised positions needing to be filled.

According to the Austrian Dental Association, more than 40 percent of panel dentists in Austria are expected to retire in the next five years. The challenge is particularly acute in Styria alone, where there are 362 dental practices. Presently, 318 of these practices are occupied, but with half of the dentists over 55, the imminent retirements pose a significant staffing dilemma.

Erwin Bernklau, President of the Styrian Dental Association, warns that every second position in Styria must be filled within the next decade. However, attracting new dentists to take over these positions has proven challenging. Despite 33 vacancies being advertised, only eight applications have been received so far.

The shortage of dentists is already impacting certain districts, with the Liezen district experiencing a notable decline in panel dentists over the past two years. This decline not only limits residents' access to dental care but also places additional strain on existing dentists facing a growing patient load.

Bernklau emphasises the urgency of addressing this issue, highlighting the need to attract and retain dentists in Styria to ensure continued access to quality dental care for its residents.

More than a million at risk of poverty

The issue of poverty in Austria and strategies for its alleviation or prevention was at the forefront of discussion during the presentation of the Social Report by Johannes Rauch, head of the Ministry of Social Affairs, Kurier reported. Despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, Austria has managed to navigate the health and economic impacts relatively well, thanks in part to political aid measures that have mitigated the effects of high inflation, particularly for lower-income individuals.

While these measures have helped stabilise the situation, the overarching goal of significantly reducing poverty remains paramount. According to Rauch, it is time to take the following steps in this endeavour.

To address poverty effectively, it's essential first to define who is considered poor or at risk of poverty. Statistics Austria uses the concept of median income, defining individuals with an income below 60 percent of the median annual income as having a "low" income and being at risk of poverty. This equates to a yearly income of €16,706, affecting approximately 1.314 million people in Austria.

On average, 15 out of every 100 individuals in Austria have to manage € 12,715 per year, significantly lower than the middle-class average of €28,757 per year.

Moving forward, policymakers must explore effective strategies to uplift the more than 1.3 million people in precarious situations. Social Affairs Minister Johannes Rauch has proposed implementing a basic child protection scheme aimed at streamlining existing subsidies, tax benefits, and grants to ensure every child in Austria can access essentials such as a daily hot meal.

Man dies in swimming accident in Upper Austria

An 83-year-old pensioner from Wels lost his life in a swimming accident at the Schacherteich pond in Kremsmünster (Kirchdorf district) in Upper Austria.

The man was found dead in the pond by divers following an extensive search effort that involved his wife and an acquaintance.

With the recent spell of nice weather, the allure of local lakes drew numerous sun-seekers, including the elderly pensioner who set out for a swim yesterday afternoon. However, concern grew when he failed to return home in the evening, prompting his 80-year-old wife and a companion to search. Their efforts led them to discover the man's belongings, including his clothes and swimming gear, on the jetty of the Großer Schacherteich, along with his parked vehicle. Concerned, they promptly alerted emergency services.

A large-scale search operation ensued, mobilising search dogs from the rescue dog brigade, teams from the Red Cross, firefighters from nine districts, and police personnel. Additionally, five drones were deployed to aid in the search efforts. Shortly before midnight, divers from the fire department discovered his body.

The authorities’ preliminary investigations have not indicated any external involvement in the incident, though police inquiries are ongoing.

The Upper Austrian Water Rescue Service has issued a cautionary advisory urging people to avoid swimming in lakes or ponds. With water temperatures hovering around 10C, even a brief immersion in the cold water can pose significant risks, potentially leading to circulatory collapse and unconsciousness within minutes, warned Martin Eberl, Deputy Head of Water Rescue.

